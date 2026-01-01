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Maaya Sakamoto
Maaya Sakamoto Maaya Sakamoto
Kinoafisha Persons Maaya Sakamoto

Maaya Sakamoto

Maaya Sakamoto

Date of Birth
31 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, Voice actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket (2019)
Ranking of Kings 8.2
Ranking of Kings (2021)
Made in Abyss 8.1
Made in Abyss (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Labyrinth 6
Labyrinth Labyrinth
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai 6.3
Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai
Anime, Romantic 2024, Japan
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom 6.8
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom Kidô Senshi Gundam Seed Freedom
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2024, Japan
Watch trailer
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea 6.4
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea
Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Super Crooks
Super Crooks
Comedy, Anime, Crime 2021, Japan
Ranking of Kings 8.2
Ranking of Kings
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Kamiarizuki no kodomo 6.2
Kamiarizuki no kodomo Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2021, Japan
Watch trailer
Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2019, Japan
Fire Force 7.5
Fire Force
Action, Anime 2019, Japan
Made in Abyss 8.1
Made in Abyss
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2017, Japan
God Eater 6.8
God Eater
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2015, Japan
Nanatsu no Taizai 7.5
Nanatsu no Taizai
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2014, Japan
Harlock: Space Pirate 6.7
Harlock: Space Pirate Space Pirate Captain Harlock
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Anime 2013, Japan / USA / France
Watch trailer
Nisemonogatari 7.4
Nisemonogatari
Anime, Fantasy, 2012, Japan
Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo 7.3
Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo Evangerion shin gekijôban: Kyu
Sci-Fi, Animation, Drama, Action, Anime 2012, Japan
Watch trailer
Bunny Drop 8.1
Bunny Drop
Drama, Anime, Family, 2011, Japan
Arakawa Under the Bridge 7
Arakawa Under the Bridge
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2010, Japan
Evangelion shin gekijôban: Ha 7.5
Evangelion shin gekijôban: Ha Evangelion shin gekijôban: Ha
Sci-Fi, Drama, Action, Animation, Anime 2009, Japan
Kuroshitsuji 7.7
Kuroshitsuji
Drama, Action, Anime 2008, Japan
Sword of the Stranger 7.8
Sword of the Stranger Sword of the Stranger / Stranger Mukoh Hadan
Action, Animation, Anime 2007, Japan
Ouran High School Host Club 8
Ouran High School Host Club
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2006, Japan
Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children 7.6
Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
Action, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Anime 2005, Japan
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