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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maaya Sakamoto
Maaya Sakamoto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maaya Sakamoto
Maaya Sakamoto
Maaya Sakamoto
Date of Birth
31 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Voice actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Fruits Basket
(2019)
8.2
Ranking of Kings
(2021)
8.1
Made in Abyss
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2019
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
All
22
Films
8
TV Shows
14
Actress
22
6
Labyrinth
Labyrinth
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai
Anime, Romantic
2024, Japan
6.8
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom
Kidô Senshi Gundam Seed Freedom
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
6.4
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea
Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
Super Crooks
Comedy, Anime, Crime
2021, Japan
8.2
Ranking of Kings
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
6.2
Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime
2021, Japan
Watch trailer
8.3
Fruits Basket
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2019, Japan
7.5
Fire Force
Action, Anime
2019, Japan
8.1
Made in Abyss
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2017, Japan
6.8
God Eater
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2015, Japan
7.5
Nanatsu no Taizai
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2014, Japan
6.7
Harlock: Space Pirate
Space Pirate Captain Harlock
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Anime
2013, Japan / USA / France
Watch trailer
7.4
Nisemonogatari
Anime, Fantasy,
2012, Japan
7.3
Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo
Evangerion shin gekijôban: Kyu
Sci-Fi, Animation, Drama, Action, Anime
2012, Japan
Watch trailer
8.1
Bunny Drop
Drama, Anime, Family,
2011, Japan
7
Arakawa Under the Bridge
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2010, Japan
7.5
Evangelion shin gekijôban: Ha
Evangelion shin gekijôban: Ha
Sci-Fi, Drama, Action, Animation, Anime
2009, Japan
7.7
Kuroshitsuji
Drama, Action, Anime
2008, Japan
7.8
Sword of the Stranger
Sword of the Stranger / Stranger Mukoh Hadan
Action, Animation, Anime
2007, Japan
8
Ouran High School Host Club
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2006, Japan
7.6
Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
Action, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Anime
2005, Japan
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