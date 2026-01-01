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Nick Apostolides
Nick Apostolides Nick Apostolides
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Apostolides

Nick Apostolides

Nick Apostolides

Date of Birth
1 March 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action hero, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Ghost in the Shell 8.2
The Ghost in the Shell (2026)
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness 5.6
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness (2021)
Aftermath 5.6
Aftermath (2024)

Filmography

The Ghost in the Shell 8.2
The Ghost in the Shell Kôkaku Kidôtai
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Aftermath 5.6
Aftermath Aftermath
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
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RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness 5.6
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness
Action, Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi, 2021, USA/Japan
The Suffering 4.4
The Suffering The Suffering
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
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