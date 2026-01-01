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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Nick Apostolides
Nick Apostolides
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Apostolides
Nick Apostolides
Nick Apostolides
Date of Birth
1 March 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
The Ghost in the Shell
(2026)
Tickets
5.6
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness
(2021)
5.6
Aftermath
(2024)
Filmography
8.2
The Ghost in the Shell
Kôkaku Kidôtai
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.6
Aftermath
Aftermath
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness
Action, Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi,
2021, USA/Japan
4.4
The Suffering
The Suffering
Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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