Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Physician II
6.5
The Physician II - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films The Physician II
6.5

The Physician II

, 2025
The Physician II
Germany / Drama
Trailers
Going 18
Not going 2
Poster of The Physician II
6.5
Going 18
Not going 2
The Physician II - trailer in russian
The Physician II  trailer in russian

Synopsis

1050 AD: Rob Cole returns to England to bring the medical light of the Orient to his countrymen. But he fails because of the intrigues of the established London doctors, who feel threatened by the new knowledge. And it is not only the human body that is full of seemingly impenetrable secrets, the soul also holds its own mysteries.

Cast

Aidan Gillen
Aidan Gillen
Liam Cunningham
Liam Cunningham
Tom Payne
Tom Payne
Sara Kestelman
Emma Rigby
Emma Rigby
Emily Cox
Emily Cox
Director Philipp Stölzl
Writer Jan Berger, Stewart Harcourt, Caroline Bruckner, Philipp Stölzl, Marc O. Seng
Composer Ingo Ludwig Frenzel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 January 2026
Release date
12 March 2026 Russia Парадиз
1 January 2026 Czechia
26 February 2026 Kazakhstan 16+
12 March 2026 Uzbekistan 16+
Worldwide Gross $5,443,524
Production Zeitsprung Pictures, UFA Fiction, Prime Video
Also known as
The Physician II, Der Medicus II, Az orvosdoktor Londonban, Der Medicus 2, El médico 2, El médico II, Iscjelitelj: Nasljeđe, Liečiteľ 2, O Físico II, Ranhojič II, Лекарь 2: Наследие Авиценны, Лікар 2: Спадок Авіценни

Film rating

6.5
Rate 22 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2755 In the Drama genre  1119 In films of Germany  104 In films of 2025  124

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Physician II - trailer in russian
The Physician II Trailer in russian
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Mommy Down to the Ride
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more