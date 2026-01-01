1050 AD: Rob Cole returns to England to bring the medical light of the Orient to his countrymen. But he fails because of the intrigues of the established London doctors, who feel threatened by the new knowledge. And it is not only the human body that is full of seemingly impenetrable secrets, the soul also holds its own mysteries.
ProductionZeitsprung Pictures, UFA Fiction, Prime Video
Also known as
The Physician II, Der Medicus II, Az orvosdoktor Londonban, Der Medicus 2, El médico 2, El médico II, Iscjelitelj: Nasljeđe, Liečiteľ 2, O Físico II, Ranhojič II, Лекарь 2: Наследие Авиценны, Лікар 2: Спадок Авіценни