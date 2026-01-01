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Emma Rigby
Emma Rigby Emma Rigby
Kinoafisha Persons Emma Rigby

Emma Rigby

Emma Rigby

Date of Birth
26 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
St Helens, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Physician 7.5
The Physician (2013)
Pramface 7.3
Pramface (2012)
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland 6.8
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (2013)

Filmography

The Physician II 6.4
The Physician II The Physician II
Drama 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
The Power 5.1
The Power The Power
Horror 2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
A Guide to Second Date Sex 5.5
A Guide to Second Date Sex A Guide to Second Date Sex
Romantic, Comedy 2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
American Violence 4.8
American Violence American Violence
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? 4
Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
Endless Love 6.4
Endless Love Endless Love
Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Plastic 5.6
Plastic Plastic
Crime, Comedy, Drama, Action 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland 6.8
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2013, USA
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