Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Emma Rigby
Emma Rigby
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Rigby
Emma Rigby
Emma Rigby
Date of Birth
26 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
St Helens, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.5
The Physician
(2013)
7.3
Pramface
(2012)
6.8
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
(2013)
Filmography
6.4
The Physician II
The Physician II
Drama
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
5.1
The Power
The Power
Horror
2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.5
A Guide to Second Date Sex
A Guide to Second Date Sex
Romantic, Comedy
2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.8
American Violence
American Violence
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2016, USA
4
Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?
Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?
Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
6.4
Endless Love
Endless Love
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Plastic
Plastic
Crime, Comedy, Drama, Action
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2013, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree