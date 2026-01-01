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Moscow, RU
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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ágota Dunai
Ágota Dunai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ágota Dunai
Ágota Dunai
Ágota Dunai
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.6
The Physician II
(2025)
Tickets
5.5
The Fear Index
(2022)
5.4
Troll 2
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
History
Music
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
Amadeus
Drama, Music, History
2025, Great Britain
5.4
Troll 2
Troll 2
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, Norway
Watch trailer
6.6
The Physician II
The Physician II
Drama
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.5
The Fear Index
Thriller
2022, USA
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