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Ágota Dunai Ágota Dunai
Kinoafisha Persons Ágota Dunai

Ágota Dunai

Ágota Dunai

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Physician II 6.6
The Physician II (2025)
The Fear Index 5.5
The Fear Index (2022)
Troll 2 5.4
Troll 2 (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Amadeus
Amadeus
Drama, Music, History 2025, Great Britain
Troll 2 5.4
Troll 2 Troll 2
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, Norway
Watch trailer
The Physician II 6.6
The Physician II The Physician II
Drama 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Fear Index 5.5
The Fear Index
Thriller 2022, USA
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