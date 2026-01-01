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Nodar Dzhanelidze
Nodar Dzhanelidze Nodar Dzhanelidze
Kinoafisha Persons Nodar Dzhanelidze

Nodar Dzhanelidze

Nodar Dzhanelidze

Date of Birth
26 June 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

S osenyu v serdtse 8.1
S osenyu v serdtse (2015)
The Balkan Line 7.2
The Balkan Line (2019)
Gorod tain 7.1
Gorod tain (2024)

Filmography

The Frog Princess 2 5.6
The Frog Princess 2
Family, Fantasy 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Novye russkie SMI
Romantic 2024, Russia
Gorod tain 7.1
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective 2024, Russia
Bez prikrytiya
Bez prikrytiya
Detective, History, 2023, Russia
Uhozhu krasivo 6.4
Uhozhu krasivo
Comedy, Action 2023, Russia
Absurd 6.9
Absurd
Comedy 2022, Russia
Paradoksy 4.1
Paradoksy Paradoksy
Comedy 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
90-e. Veselo i gromko 6
90-e. Veselo i gromko
Comedy, Musical 2019, Russia
Show more
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