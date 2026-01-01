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Filmography
Nodar Dzhanelidze
Nodar Dzhanelidze
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nodar Dzhanelidze
Nodar Dzhanelidze
Nodar Dzhanelidze
Date of Birth
26 June 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
S osenyu v serdtse
(2015)
7.2
The Balkan Line
(2019)
7.1
Gorod tain
(2024)
Filmography
5.6
The Frog Princess 2
Family, Fantasy
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Novye russkie SMI
Romantic
2024, Russia
7.1
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective
2024, Russia
Bez prikrytiya
Detective, History,
2023, Russia
6.4
Uhozhu krasivo
Comedy, Action
2023, Russia
6.9
Absurd
Comedy
2022, Russia
4.1
Paradoksy
Paradoksy
Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
6
90-e. Veselo i gromko
Comedy, Musical
2019, Russia
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