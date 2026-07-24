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Other Mommy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Other Mommy

Other Mommy

Other Mommy
USA / Horror / 18+
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Other Mommy - Trailer
Other Mommy  Trailer

Synopsis

A young girl is targeted by "Other Mommy," an entity who haunts her family's house.

Cast

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Ursula
Dichen Lachman
Dichen Lachman
Karen Allen
Jay Duplass
Jay Duplass
Sean Kaufman
Arabella Olivia Clark
Bela
Travis Nelson
Travis Nelson
Tony
Adam Silver
Hayley Spelman
Other Mommy
Alejandro Nieves
Tube kid 2
Arian Moayed
Arian Moayed
Actor
Rosie Anne O'Gorman
Tube kid 1
Director Rob Savage
Writer Nathan Elston, Nathan Elston, Josh Malerman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
World premiere 8 October 2026
Release date
8 October 2026 Argentina
8 October 2026 Australia
29 October 2026 Brazil
8 October 2026 Cambodia
9 October 2026 Canada
29 October 2026 Czechia
14 October 2026 France
29 October 2026 Germany
9 October 2026 Great Britain
9 October 2026 Ireland
8 October 2026 Italy
9 October 2026 Latvia 16+
8 October 2026 Mexico
8 October 2026 New Zealand
9 October 2026 Norway
8 October 2026 Peru
8 October 2026 Singapore
9 October 2026 Spain
23 October 2026 Sweden
9 October 2026 Turkey
9 October 2026 USA
8 October 2026 Ukraine
8 October 2026 Venezuela
9 October 2026 Viet Nam
Production Atomic Monster, Blumhouse Productions, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster
Also known as
Other Mommy, Grandma's House, Incidents Around the House, Người Mẹ Khác, Outra Mamãe, 另一個媽咪

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 24 July 2026

Film Trailers

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Other Mommy - Trailer
Other Mommy Trailer
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