Poster of Stitch Head
1 poster
Stitch Head

Stitch Head

Stitch Head
Synopsis

Follows Stitch Head, a small creature awoken by a Mad Professor in a castle to protect the professor's other creations from the townspeople of Grubbers Nubbin.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 30 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025 Czechia
30 October 2025 Iceland Allowed
Production Gringo Films, Aniventure, Assemblage Entertainment
Also known as
Stitch Head, Frankie y los monstruos, Alles voller Monster, Frankie e os Monstros, La Fabrique des monstres
Director
Steve Hudson
Toby Genkel
Toby Genkel
Cast
Asa Butterfield
Asa Butterfield
Joel Fry
Joel Fry
Alison Steadman
Alison Steadman
Rob Brydon
Rob Brydon
