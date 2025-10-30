Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Stitch Head
Stitch Head
Stitch Head
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Comedy
Family
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Follows Stitch Head, a small creature awoken by a Mad Professor in a castle to protect the professor's other creations from the townspeople of Grubbers Nubbin.
Expand
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
30 October 2025
Release date
30 October 2025
Czechia
30 October 2025
Iceland
Allowed
Production
Gringo Films, Aniventure, Assemblage Entertainment
Also known as
Stitch Head, Frankie y los monstruos, Alles voller Monster, Frankie e os Monstros, La Fabrique des monstres
Director
Steve Hudson
Toby Genkel
Cast
Asa Butterfield
Joel Fry
Alison Steadman
Rob Brydon
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree