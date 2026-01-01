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Filmography
Shawnee Smith
Shawnee Smith
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shawnee Smith
Shawnee Smith
Shawnee Smith
Date of Birth
3 July 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
The X Files
(1993)
7.6
Saw
(2004)
7.6
Saw X
(2023)
Filmography
4.5
Bloodline Killer
Bloodline Killer
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
City on Fire
Drama
2023, USA
7.6
Saw X
Saw X
Crime, Drama, Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Believe
Believe
Drama
2016, USA
6.5
Anger Management
Comedy
2012, USA
5.9
Jayne Mansfield's Car
Jayne Mansfield's Car
Drama
2012, USA / Russia
Watch trailer
4.6
The Grudge 3
The Grudge 3
Thriller, Horror
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7
Saw VI
Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror
2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Watch trailer
Show more
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