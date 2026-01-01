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Shawnee Smith
Shawnee Smith Shawnee Smith
Kinoafisha Persons Shawnee Smith

Shawnee Smith

Shawnee Smith

Date of Birth
3 July 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The X Files 8.2
The X Files (1993)
Saw 7.6
Saw (2004)
Saw X 7.6
Saw X (2023)

Filmography

Bloodline Killer 4.5
Bloodline Killer Bloodline Killer
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
City on Fire 6.3
City on Fire
Drama 2023, USA
Saw X 7.6
Saw X Saw X
Crime, Drama, Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Believe 5.1
Believe Believe
Drama 2016, USA
Anger Management 6.5
Anger Management
Comedy 2012, USA
Jayne Mansfield's Car 5.9
Jayne Mansfield's Car Jayne Mansfield's Car
Drama 2012, USA / Russia
Watch trailer
The Grudge 3 4.6
The Grudge 3 The Grudge 3
Thriller, Horror 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Saw VI 7
Saw VI Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Watch trailer
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