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Forgotten Island
Forgotten Island
, 2026
Forgotten Island
USA / Action, Adventure, Animation
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Forgotten Island
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Synopsis
Jo and Raissa find themselves stranded on the fantastic world of the forgotten island of Nakali. They find that their only way home might come at the expense of a lifetime of memories and emotions.
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Cast
Dave Franco
Jenny Slate
Manny Jacinto
Lea Salonga
Liza Soberano
H.E.R.
Writer
Joel Crawford
,
Januel Mercado
Composer
Nathan Matthew David
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 October 2026
Release date
16 October 2026
Latvia
23 October 2026
Lithuania
Production
DreamWorks Animation
Also known as
Forgotten Island, La isla olvidada, A Ilha Esquecida, Остров забвения, Bortglömda ön, Die vergessene Insel, Elfelejtett sziget, Hòn Đảo Quên Lãng, L'île oubliée, L'isola dimenticata, Zapomniana wyspa, 誤闖遺忘島
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