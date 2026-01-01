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Poster of Forgotten Island
Forgotten Island - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Forgotten Island

Forgotten Island

, 2026
Forgotten Island
USA / Action, Adventure, Animation
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Poster of Forgotten Island
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Forgotten Island - trailer
Forgotten Island  trailer

Synopsis

Jo and Raissa find themselves stranded on the fantastic world of the forgotten island of Nakali. They find that their only way home might come at the expense of a lifetime of memories and emotions.

Cast

Dave Franco
Dave Franco
Jenny Slate
Jenny Slate
Manny Jacinto
Manny Jacinto
Lea Salonga
Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
Writer Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado
Composer Nathan Matthew David
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 October 2026
Release date
16 October 2026 Latvia
23 October 2026 Lithuania
Production DreamWorks Animation
Also known as
Forgotten Island, La isla olvidada, A Ilha Esquecida, Остров забвения, Bortglömda ön, Die vergessene Insel, Elfelejtett sziget, Hòn Đảo Quên Lãng, L'île oubliée, L'isola dimenticata, Zapomniana wyspa, 誤闖遺忘島

Cartoon rating

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