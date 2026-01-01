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The Doll
The Doll
, 2026
Lalka
Poland / Drama, Romantic
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Synopsis
Wealthy merchant Stanislaw Wokulski falls tragically in love with beautiful yet vain Izabela Lecka. His unfulfilled love leads to many foolish decisions sealing his fate.
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Cast
Marcin Dorocinski
Stanislaw Wokulski
Kamila Urzedowska
Izabela Lecka
Marek Kondrat
Ignacy Rzecki
Maja Komorowska
Agata Kulesza
Pani Meliton
Andrzej Seweryn
Tomasz Lecki
Karolina Gruszka
Florentyna
Cezary Zak
Maria Debska
Kazimiera Wasowska
Mateusz Damięcki
Kazimierz Starski
Krystyna Janda
Hrabina Karolowa
Maja Ostaszewska
Baronowa Krzeszowska
Director
Maciej Kawalski
Writer
Boleslaw Prus
,
Maciej Kawalski
,
Lukasz Swiatowiec
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Production year
2026
World premiere
30 September 2026
Release date
30 September 2026
Poland
Production
Gigant Films
Also known as
Lalka
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