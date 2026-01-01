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Poster of The Doll
Kinoafisha Films The Doll

The Doll

, 2026
Lalka
Poland / Drama, Romantic
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Synopsis

Wealthy merchant Stanislaw Wokulski falls tragically in love with beautiful yet vain Izabela Lecka. His unfulfilled love leads to many foolish decisions sealing his fate.

Cast

Marcin Dorocinski
Marcin Dorocinski
Stanislaw Wokulski
Kamila Urzedowska
Izabela Lecka
Marek Kondrat
Ignacy Rzecki
Maja Komorowska
Agata Kulesza
Agata Kulesza
Pani Meliton
Andrzej Seweryn
Tomasz Lecki
Karolina Gruszka
Karolina Gruszka
Florentyna
Cezary Zak
Maria Debska
Kazimiera Wasowska
Mateusz Damięcki
Kazimierz Starski
Krystyna Janda
Krystyna Janda
Hrabina Karolowa
Maja Ostaszewska
Maja Ostaszewska
Baronowa Krzeszowska
Director Maciej Kawalski
Writer Boleslaw Prus, Maciej Kawalski, Lukasz Swiatowiec
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 September 2026
Release date
30 September 2026 Poland
Production Gigant Films
Also known as
Lalka

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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