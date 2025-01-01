Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Kinoafisha
Films
Maserati: the Brothers
Biography
Drama
Sport
Synopsis
Chronicles the Maserati family's journey, from its founding in 1914 to becoming a renowned Italian luxury car manufacturer, alongside rivals Ferrari and Lamborghini.
Expand
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Production
The Andrea Iervolino Company, Bright White Light, Eris Entertainment
Also known as
Maserati: The Brothers, Maserati: a Racing Life, Maserati: Alma de Corrida
Director
Bobby Moresco
Cast
Anthony Hopkins
Jessica Alba
Andy Garcia
Michele Morrone
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
