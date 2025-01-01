Menu
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
Date of Birth
13 February 1898
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
23 November 1962

Popular Films

Battleship Potemkin 8.0
Battleship Potemkin (1925)
Strike 7.7
Strike (1924)
A Girl with a Temper 7.7
A Girl with a Temper (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 12 Actor 12
Matros soshyol na bereg 5.8
Matros soshyol na bereg
Drama 1957, USSR
The White Poodle 7
The White Poodle
Children's, Drama 1956, USSR
A Weary Road 5.6
A Weary Road
Drama, History, Romantic 1956, USSR
Stars on the wings 5.8
Stars on the wings
Drama, War 1955, USSR
Adventure in Odessa 6.7
Adventure in Odessa
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 1953, USSR
Incident in the Taiga 6.6
Incident in the Taiga
Action 1953, USSR
A Girl with a Temper 7.7
A Girl with a Temper
Comedy 1939, USSR
A Night in September 5.9
A Night in September
Drama 1939, USSR
The Rich Bride 6.5
The Rich Bride
Romantic, Musical, Comedy 1937, USSR
6
The Civil Servant Gosudarstvennyy chinovnik
Comedy 1930, USSR
Battleship Potemkin 8
Battleship Potemkin
Drama, War, History 1925, USSR
Strike 7.7
Strike
Drama 1924, USSR
