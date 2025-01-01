Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov

Menu
Date of Birth
13 February 1898
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
23 November 1962
Popular Films
8.0
Battleship Potemkin
(1925)
7.7
Strike
(1924)
7.7
A Girl with a Temper
(1939)
Filmography
5.8
Matros soshyol na bereg
Matros soshyol na bereg
Drama
1957, USSR
7
The White Poodle
Belyy pudel
Children's, Drama
1956, USSR
5.6
A Weary Road
Dolgiy put
Drama, History, Romantic
1956, USSR
5.8
Stars on the wings
Stars on the wings
Drama, War
1955, USSR
6.7
Adventure in Odessa
Nerazluchnye druzya
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
1953, USSR
6.6
Incident in the Taiga
It Happened in Taiga
Action
1953, USSR
7.7
A Girl with a Temper
Devushka s kharakterom
Comedy
1939, USSR
5.9
A Night in September
Noch v sentyabre
Drama
1939, USSR
6.5
The Rich Bride
Bogataya nevesta
Romantic, Musical, Comedy
1937, USSR
6
The Civil Servant
Gosudarstvennyy chinovnik
Comedy
1930, USSR
8
Battleship Potemkin
Bronenosets Potyomkin
Drama, War, History
1925, USSR
7.7
Strike
Stachka
Drama
1924, USSR
