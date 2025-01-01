Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Going 10
Not going 6
Kinoafisha Films Skazochnye vykhodnye

Skazochnye vykhodnye

Skazochnye vykhodnye
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 10
Not going 6
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026 Russia Наше кино
Production Dom 26, Interfest
Also known as
Skazochnye vykhodnye, Сказочные выходные
Director
Aleksandr Babaev
Aleksandr Babaev
Cast
Oksana Akinshina
Oksana Akinshina
Lyudmila Artemeva
Lyudmila Artemeva
Roman Kurtsyn
Roman Kurtsyn
Mihail Orlov
Mihail Orlov
Nadezhda Sysoeva
Nadezhda Sysoeva
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more