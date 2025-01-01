Menu
No poster for this film
Going
10
Not going
6
Skazochnye vykhodnye
Skazochnye vykhodnye
Skazochnye vykhodnye
Family
Going
10
Not going
6
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026
Russia
Наше кино
Production
Dom 26, Interfest
Also known as
Skazochnye vykhodnye, Сказочные выходные
Director
Aleksandr Babaev
Cast
Oksana Akinshina
Lyudmila Artemeva
Roman Kurtsyn
Mihail Orlov
Nadezhda Sysoeva
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
