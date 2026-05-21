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Yolki 13 - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Yolki 13

Yolki 13

, 2026
Yolki 13
Russia / Comedy
Trailers
Going 7
Not going 11
Going 7
Not going 11
Yolki 13 - Teaser
Yolki 13  Teaser

Cast

Ekaterina Shkuro
Ekaterina Shkuro
Aleksandr Sheps
Aleksandr Sheps
Igor Filimonenko
Papa Germana
Filipp Dorin
Kolya
Aleksey Protsenko
Aleksey Protsenko
Animator
Nikita Korenkov
Sotrudnik aviakompanii
Yuriy Veselov
Direktor zavoda
Valentina Lyapina
Valentina Lyapina
Sergey Burunov
Sergey Burunov
Igor
Director Olga Dolmatovskaya, Yuriy Korobeynikov, Zhora Kryzhovnikov
Writer Zhora Kryzhovnikov, Pyotr Vnukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 December 2026
Release date
17 December 2026 Russia
Production Bazelevs Production, Too Much Production
Also known as
Yolki 13, Ёлки 13

Film rating

0.0
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 21 May 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Yolki 13 - Teaser
Yolki 13 Teaser
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