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Yolki 13
Yolki 13
, 2026
Yolki 13
Russia / Comedy
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Yolki 13
Teaser
Teaser
Cast
Ekaterina Shkuro
Aleksandr Sheps
Aleksandr Sheps
Igor Filimonenko
Papa Germana
Filipp Dorin
Kolya
Aleksey Protsenko
Animator
Nikita Korenkov
Sotrudnik aviakompanii
Yuriy Veselov
Direktor zavoda
Valentina Lyapina
Sergey Burunov
Igor
Director
Olga Dolmatovskaya
,
Yuriy Korobeynikov
,
Zhora Kryzhovnikov
Writer
Zhora Kryzhovnikov
,
Pyotr Vnukov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
17 December 2026
Release date
17 December 2026
Russia
Production
Bazelevs Production, Too Much Production
Also known as
Yolki 13, Ёлки 13
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Updated 21 May 2026
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