I Play Rocky 18+
Synopsis

A struggling actor with a partially paralyzed face and a speech impediment writes a script that a big movie studio wants to buy, but he refuses to sell it unless he gets to play the lead. Turning down an offer of life-changing money, he instead works for pennies to get the movie made with himself in the starring role. The movie becomes the biggest box office hit of 1976, notching ten Oscar nominations and winning Best Picture. The true story of the making of the iconic movie Rocky.
Country USA
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Baha Productions, Eden Rock Media
Director
Peter Farrelly
Cast
Anthony Ippolito
