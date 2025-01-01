Elizabeth SloaneLobbying is about foresight. About anticipating your opponent's moves and devising counter measures. The winner plots one step ahead of the opposition. And plays her trump card just after they play theirs. It's about making sure you surprise them. And they don't surprise you.
Elizabeth SloaneCareer suicide's not so bad when you consider the alternative is suicide by career.
Rodolfo SchmidtDildos are illegal in Texas, but Joe Public can walk into a sports store and walk out with a shotgun.
Elizabeth SloaneThat would explain the low rate of dildo-related murders in Texas.
CynthiaThat is so cynical
Elizabeth SloaneCynical is a word used by Pollyannas to denote an absence of the naiveté they so keenly exhibit.
Esme ManucharianYou crossed the line when you stopped treating people with respect. You're smart enough to know that. You just don't care.
Elizabeth Sloane[to the camera]Lobbying is about foresight. About anticipating your opponent's moves and devising countermeasures. The winner plots one step ahead of the opposition, and plays her trump card just after they play theirs.