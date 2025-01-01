Menu
Miss Sloane Movie Quotes

Elizabeth Sloane Lobbying is about foresight. About anticipating your opponent's moves and devising counter measures. The winner plots one step ahead of the opposition. And plays her trump card just after they play theirs. It's about making sure you surprise them. And they don't surprise you.
Elizabeth Sloane Career suicide's not so bad when you consider the alternative is suicide by career.
Rodolfo Schmidt Dildos are illegal in Texas, but Joe Public can walk into a sports store and walk out with a shotgun.
Elizabeth Sloane That would explain the low rate of dildo-related murders in Texas.
Cynthia That is so cynical
Elizabeth Sloane Cynical is a word used by Pollyannas to denote an absence of the naiveté they so keenly exhibit.
Esme Manucharian You crossed the line when you stopped treating people with respect. You're smart enough to know that. You just don't care.
Jane Molloy I'd like to discuss my future.
Pat Connors This is hardly the time, cookie.
Jane Molloy Actually, it is the time.
Pat Connors The fuck is this?
Jane Molloy My resignation. Academia is more my scene.
Elizabeth Sloane Forde, human interaction is an exchange, my money for your...
Forde Dick.
Elizabeth Sloane I was gonna say skill-set. But that's only exchange I'm willing to make.
Forde You sound like a banker.
Elizabeth Sloane Ramirez, how many TEC-9s do you own again?
Ramirez Enough to defend my property. Plus two more to piss off the lefties.
Congressman Ron M. Sperling Miss Sloane, welcome to the party.
Esme Manucharian I'll keep fighting, Elizabeth. Whenever I can make a difference. And as far as possible away from you.
Rodolfo Schmidt You're a piece of work, Elizabeth.
[last lines]
Daniel Posner I'll be seeing you.
[first lines]
Elizabeth Sloane [to the camera] Lobbying is about foresight. About anticipating your opponent's moves and devising countermeasures. The winner plots one step ahead of the opposition, and plays her trump card just after they play theirs.
Daniel Posner You better not say that while you're in there.
Elizabeth Sloane It's about making sure you surprise them, and they don't surprise you.
Daniel Posner You look good.
Elizabeth Sloane Prison's not so bad if you don't have a penis. The guys shank each other, we form self-help groups. There's a black market economy in lip gloss.
George Dupont Let's see how well-covered her ass really is.
Elizabeth Sloane It's good practice to keep your circle small. In this town, no matter where you are, you're never more than two feet from a rat.
Elizabeth Sloane Tonight, we'll leave them wanting more.
Moderator Shut up! Both of you.
Forde We had so much fun the other night.
