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Filmography
Noah Robbins
Noah Robbins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noah Robbins
Noah Robbins
Noah Robbins
Date of Birth
6 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Blacklist
(2013)
7.8
Masters of Sex
(2013)
7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
(2020)
Filmography
7.1
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
Project Artemis
Fly Me to the Moon
Comedy, Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Up Here
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2023, USA
7.3
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens
Comedy
2020, USA
6
The Assistant
The Assistant
Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Thriller, Drama, History, Biography
2020, USA / Great Britain / India
Watch trailer
7.6
Evil
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2019, USA
6.2
Villains
Villains
Thriller
2019, USA
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