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Poster of Wrecked
6.9
Wrecked - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Wrecked
6.9

Wrecked

, 2011
Wrecked
USA, Canada / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Wrecked
6.9
Wrecked - Trailer 2
Wrecked  Trailer 2

Synopsis

A man trapped in a car wreck at the bottom of a ravine must overcome incredible odds to survive.

Cast

Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
Man
Ryan Robbins
Ryan Robbins
George Weaver
Adrian Holmes
Adrian Holmes
Man in the Woods
Jacob Blair
Jacob Blair
Park Ranger
Caroline Dhavernas
Caroline Dhavernas
Woman
Adrian G. Griffiths
Raymond Plazzy
Lloyd Adams
Eric Stapleton
Mark McConchie
Security Guard
Director Michael Greenspan
Writer Christopher Dodd
Composer Michael Brook
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 13 December 2021
World premiere 1 April 2010
Release date
15 October 2010 Russia 16+
1 April 2011 Canada
6 September 2011 France
18 November 2011 Germany
29 August 2011 Great Britain
15 October 2010 Kazakhstan
7 September 2011 Netherlands
10 September 2011 Poland
1 November 2010 Turkey
1 April 2010 USA
15 October 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $229,532
Production Independent Edge Films, Téléfilm Canada, Three-Seven Entertainment
Also known as
Wrecked, Armadilha do Destino, Brisé, Đổ Nát, El accidente, I sygrousi, Lost Identity, Meghasadva, Merousak, Tuzak, Wrecked - Ohne jede Erinnerung, Потерпевший, Потерпілий, Упропашћен, 失事, 殘骸生機, Reset

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Write review
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Wrecked - Trailer 2
Wrecked Trailer 2
Wrecked - Clip 1
Wrecked Clip 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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