6.9Wrecked
Wrecked, 2011
USA, Canada / Thriller / 18+
Synopsis
A man trapped in a car wreck at the bottom of a ravine must overcome incredible odds to survive.
Cast
Adrian G. Griffiths
Raymond Plazzy
Lloyd Adams
Eric Stapleton
Mark McConchie
Security Guard
Director Michael Greenspan
Writer Christopher Dodd
Composer Michael Brook
Film details
Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 13 December 2021
World premiere 1 April 2010
Release date
|15 October 2010
|Russia
|16+
|1 April 2011
|Canada
|6 September 2011
|France
|18 November 2011
|Germany
|29 August 2011
|Great Britain
|15 October 2010
|Kazakhstan
|7 September 2011
|Netherlands
|10 September 2011
|Poland
|1 November 2010
|Turkey
|1 April 2010
|USA
|15 October 2010
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $229,532
Production Independent Edge Films, Téléfilm Canada, Three-Seven Entertainment
Also known as
Wrecked, Armadilha do Destino, Brisé, Đổ Nát, El accidente, I sygrousi, Lost Identity, Meghasadva, Merousak, Tuzak, Wrecked - Ohne jede Erinnerung, Потерпевший, Потерпілий, Упропашћен, 失事, 殘骸生機, Reset
Updated 12 November 2020
Film TrailersAll trailers
Wrecked Clip 1
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0
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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