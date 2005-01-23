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Poster of The Jacket
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Jacket
7.4

The Jacket

, 2005
The Jacket
USA, Germany / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Jacket
7.4

Cast

Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
Jack Starks
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Jackie Price
Kris Kristofferson
Kris Kristofferson
Dr. Thomas Becker
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Dr. Beth Lorenson
Kelly Lynch
Kelly Lynch
Jean Price
Brad Renfro
Brad Renfro
The Stranger
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
Rudy Mackenzie
Jason Lewis
Jason Lewis
Steven Mackintosh
Steven Mackintosh
Dr. Hopkins
Brendan Coyle
Brendan Coyle
Damon
Mackenzie Phillips
Nurse Harding
Director John Maybury
Writer Mark Rocco, Massy Tadjedin, Tom Bleecker
Composer Brian Eno
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 20 February 2005
World premiere 23 January 2005
Release date
19 May 2005 Russia Централ Партнершип
7 September 2006 Argentina +16
11 August 2005 Australia MA 15+
19 May 2005 Belarus
2 November 2005 Belgium
15 March 2005 Brazil
19 August 2005 Bulgaria
4 March 2005 Canada 14A
2 June 2005 Croatia
14 July 2005 Czechia
10 June 2005 Denmark
18 May 2005 Egypt
19 August 2005 Estonia
29 April 2005 Finland
24 August 2005 France
23 February 2006 Germany
13 May 2005 Great Britain
8 April 2005 Greece
1 December 2005 Hong Kong IIB
29 April 2005 Iceland
13 May 2005 Ireland 15A
30 June 2005 Israel
1 April 2005 Italy
20 May 2006 Japan
19 May 2005 Kazakhstan
13 July 2005 Kuwait
19 August 2005 Latvia
21 July 2005 Lebanon
28 October 2005 Lithuania
6 January 2006 Mexico
25 August 2005 Netherlands
8 December 2005 New Zealand R16
20 April 2005 Philippines
12 May 2005 Poland 16
5 May 2005 Portugal M/12
12 May 2005 Singapore M18
29 July 2005 South Africa
10 January 2008 South Korea
5 January 2006 Spain
13 May 2005 Sweden 15
24 August 2005 Switzerland 16
22 April 2005 Taiwan
12 May 2005 Thailand
29 July 2005 Turkey
4 March 2005 USA
19 May 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $29,000,000
Worldwide Gross $21,733,230
Production Mandalay Pictures, 2929 Productions, VIP 2 Medienfonds
Also known as
The Jacket, Regresiones de un hombre muerto, A fiók, Camasa de forta, Camisa de Força, Çıldırış, Colete de Forças, Hullusärk, I proti fora pou pethana, Jaket, Košulja, La camisole de force, Ngăn Cản Thần Chết, Obłęd, Pomračenje, Sidottu, Svěrací kazajka, The Jacket of Terror, Trako krekls, Tramdomieji, Zvieracia kazajka, Η πρώτη φορά που πέθανα, Лудачка кошуља/Ludačka košulja, Пиджак, Піджак, Усмиряване, ジャケット, 顫慄時空, 灵幻夹克, 颤栗时空, Confesiones de un Hombre Muerto

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Updated 3 February 2023

Quotes

[letter Jack writes to Jean]
Jack Starks Sometimes I think we live through things only to be able to say that it happened. That it wasn't to someone else, it was to me. Sometimes we live to beat the odds. I'm not crazy even though they thought I was. I live in the same world as everyone else. I just saw more of it, as I'm sure you have. They'll find my body tomorrow. You can check it out if you don't believe me. I've seen life after my death, and I'm telling you this because it's the only way to help you and your daughter have a better life of your own. Jean, you're gonna pass out one day smoking a cigarette and burn to death. Your daughter grows up living the same life you're living right now. And she misses you so much. Sometimes life can only really begin with the knowledge of death. That it can all end, even when you least want it to. The important thing in life is to believe that while you're alive, it's never too late. I promise you, Jean, no matter how bad things look, they look better awake than they do asleep. When you die, there's only one thing you want to happen. You wanna come back.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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