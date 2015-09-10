Davis You must be Chris.

Chris You fucking my mom?

Davis No, I'm not. We were just sleeping...

Chris [interrupts] She's fucking crazy. If you haven't noticed, she's a fucking pothead. She calls it cannabis 'cause it makes her feel like less of a fucking pothead.

Davis You say fuck a lot.

Chris So?

Davis So you're just not using it properly.

Chris The fuck does that mean?

Davis That's what I mean. Fuck is a great word, but if you use it too much then it just loses its value and you sound stupid.

Chris Fuck you.

Davis Exactly. I feel nothing and you sound like an idiot. Have a good one.

[Davis leaves]

Chris Who the f...