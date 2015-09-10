Davis
You must be Chris.
Chris
You fucking my mom?
Davis
No, I'm not. We were just sleeping...
Chris
[interrupts]
She's fucking crazy. If you haven't noticed, she's a fucking pothead. She calls it cannabis 'cause it makes her feel like less of a fucking pothead.
Davis
You say fuck a lot.
Chris
So?
Davis
So you're just not using it properly.
Chris
The fuck does that mean?
Davis
That's what I mean. Fuck is a great word, but if you use it too much then it just loses its value and you sound stupid.
Chris
Fuck you.
Davis
Exactly. I feel nothing and you sound like an idiot. Have a good one.
[Davis leaves]
Chris
Who the f...
[thinks about it]