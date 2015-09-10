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Poster of Demolition
7.1
Demolition - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films Demolition
7.1

Demolition

, 2015
Demolition
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Demolition
7.1
Demolition - trailer in russian
Demolition  trailer in russian

Synopsis

A successful investment banker struggles after losing his wife in a tragic car crash. With the help of a customer service rep and her young son, he starts to rebuild, beginning with the demolition of the life he once knew.

Cast

Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts
Wass Stevens
Wass Stevens
Heather Lind
Heather Lind
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
Polly Draper
Polly Draper
Director Jean-Marc Vallée
Writer Bryan Sipe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 1 July 2016
World premiere 10 September 2015
Release date
21 April 2016 Russia Парадиз 18+
14 July 2016 Australia
30 June 2016 Belarus
6 April 2016 Belgium
8 July 2016 Brazil
8 April 2016 Canada
30 June 2016 Denmark
15 April 2016 Estonia
6 April 2016 France
16 June 2016 Germany
29 April 2016 Great Britain
15 September 2016 Greece
14 April 2016 Hong Kong
25 May 2020 India
29 April 2016 Ireland
28 April 2016 Israel
15 September 2016 Italy
18 February 2017 Japan
30 June 2016 Kazakhstan
21 April 2016 Kuwait
15 April 2016 Latvia
15 April 2016 Lithuania
13 April 2016 Luxembourg
1 July 2016 Mexico
14 April 2016 Netherlands
7 July 2016 Peru
8 April 2016 Philippines
2 September 2016 Poland
21 April 2016 Portugal
22 May 2016 Romania
14 April 2016 Singapore
13 July 2016 South Korea
1 July 2016 Spain
13 April 2016 Switzerland
13 May 2016 Taiwan
8 April 2016 Turkey
21 April 2016 UAE
8 April 2016 USA
30 June 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,366,460
Production Black Label Media, Mr. Mudd, Right of Way Films
Also known as
Demolition, Demolición, Demolição, Разрушение, Darabokban, Demolat, Demolice, Démolition, Demolition - Lieben und Leben, Demolition: Amare e vivere, Destrukcja, Häving, Heres, Ljubiti in živeti, Praradimas, Rušenje, Sabrukums, Yeniden Başla, Ξανά από την αρχή, Руйнація, Рушење, 崩壞人生, 破碎人生, 雨の日は会えない、晴れた日は君を想う

Film rating

7.1
Rate 16 votes
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Demolition - trailer in russian
Demolition Trailer in russian
Demolition - trailer
Demolition Trailer
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Quotes

Davis You must be Chris.
Chris You fucking my mom?
Davis No, I'm not. We were just sleeping...
Chris [interrupts] She's fucking crazy. If you haven't noticed, she's a fucking pothead. She calls it cannabis 'cause it makes her feel like less of a fucking pothead.
Davis You say fuck a lot.
Chris So?
Davis So you're just not using it properly.
Chris The fuck does that mean?
Davis That's what I mean. Fuck is a great word, but if you use it too much then it just loses its value and you sound stupid.
Chris Fuck you.
Davis Exactly. I feel nothing and you sound like an idiot. Have a good one.
[Davis leaves]
Chris Who the f...
[thinks about it]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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