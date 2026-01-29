When the happy little hippo, Mumbo Jumbo, accidentally turns giant his life changes for the worse - seemingly forever. Now Mumbo is forced out on a challenging journey in order to encounter an unpredictable witch. Luckily Mumbo's best friends join him. It’s still an insurmountable task, but at least the friends are facing it together. It is not easy being a small hippo, nor a giant one, and when the only way back to normal depends on the cooperation of a frank and mischievous witch, anyone can imagine that it requires a true effort. Hopefully Mumbo Jumbo will develop a strong belief in himself during the adventure. Otherwise, it will definitely be an impossible mission.
ProductionA-Film Productions, Den Vestdanske Filmpulje, Nordisk Film & TV-Fond
Also known as
Da Mumbo Jumbo blev kæmpestor, Mumbo Jumbo, Când Mumbo Jumbo s-a făcut uriaș, Da Mumbo Jumbo ble kjempestor, Mumbo Jumbo hatalmas kalandja, När Mumbo Jumbo blev jättestor, Niesamowita historia Mumbo Jumbo, Мъмбо Джъмбо, Da Mumbo Jumbo blev kaempestor