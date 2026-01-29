Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of When Mumbo Jumbo Grew Giant
6.6
Kinoafisha Films When Mumbo Jumbo Grew Giant
6.6

When Mumbo Jumbo Grew Giant

, 2026
Da Mumbo Jumbo blev kæmpestor
Denmark / Animation, Family, Fantasy
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of When Mumbo Jumbo Grew Giant
6.6
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

When the happy little hippo, Mumbo Jumbo, accidentally turns giant his life changes for the worse - seemingly forever. Now Mumbo is forced out on a challenging journey in order to encounter an unpredictable witch. Luckily Mumbo's best friends join him. It’s still an insurmountable task, but at least the friends are facing it together. It is not easy being a small hippo, nor a giant one, and when the only way back to normal depends on the cooperation of a frank and mischievous witch, anyone can imagine that it requires a true effort. Hopefully Mumbo Jumbo will develop a strong belief in himself during the adventure. Otherwise, it will definitely be an impossible mission.

Cast

Kirsten Lehfeldt
Baba Jaga
Rebecca Rønde Kiilerich
Geparden
Peter Zhelder
Krokodillen
Lars Mikkelsen
Lars Mikkelsen
Frede Mandrilaben
Cecilie Stenspil
Mumbos mor
Peter Frödin
Tapir
Dick Kaysø
Walther
Annevig Schelde Ebbe
Mimbo Jimbo
Asger Reher
Konrad
Victor Spanning
Mumbo Jumbo
Simon Stenspil
Bæver Formand
Director Karsten Kiilerich
Writer Karsten Kiilerich, Jakob Martin Strid
Composer Halfdan E
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 14 April 2026
World premiere 29 January 2026
Release date
29 May 2026 Bulgaria
4 June 2026 Czechia
29 January 2026 Denmark
29 October 2026 Germany
16 April 2026 Iceland Allowed
29 May 2026 Poland
11 June 2026 Portugal
15 May 2026 Romania
3 June 2026 South Korea ALL
30 April 2026 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $412,372
Production A-Film Productions, Den Vestdanske Filmpulje, Nordisk Film & TV-Fond
Also known as
Da Mumbo Jumbo blev kæmpestor, Mumbo Jumbo, Când Mumbo Jumbo s-a făcut uriaș, Da Mumbo Jumbo ble kjempestor, Mumbo Jumbo hatalmas kalandja, När Mumbo Jumbo blev jättestor, Niesamowita historia Mumbo Jumbo, Мъмбо Джъмбо, Da Mumbo Jumbo blev kaempestor

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more