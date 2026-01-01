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Poster of The Blue Veil
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Blue Veil
7.1

The Blue Veil

, 1951
The Blue Veil
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Blue Veil
7.1

Cast

Charles Laughton
Fred K. Begley
Joan Blondell
Annie Rawlins
Richard Carlson
Gerald Kean
Agnes Moorehead
Agnes Moorehead
Mrs. Palfrey
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Stephanie Rawlins
Jane Wyman
Louise Mason
Don Taylor
Dr. Robert Palfrey
Audrey Totter
Helen Williams
Cyril Cusack
Frank Hutchins
Everett Sloane
Everett Sloane
District Attorney
Director Curtis Bernhardt, Busby Berkeley
Writer François Campaux, Norman Corwin
Composer Franz Waxman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 26 October 1951
Release date
26 October 1951 USA
Production Wald/Krasna Productions
Also known as
The Blue Veil, Das Herz einer Mutter, No estoy sola, Ainda Há Sol em Minha Vida, Alle mine barn, Blå slöjan, De vrouw met de blauwe sluier, Det blå slør, El velo azul, La femme au voile bleu, Mavi örtülü kadın, O Véu Azul, Più forte dell'amore, Sininen huntu, To galazio peplo, Voalul albastru, 青いヴェール

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Louise Mason Mrs Rawlins, I, I would like to leave if, if you could find someone to replace me.
Annie Rawlins What's that,Louise? Why?
Louise Mason Well, I've been meaning to say something to you about it for some time but I find it difficult.
Annie Rawlins Well, don't you like it here? Don't you like Stephanie?
Louise Mason Why I'd rather not go into that.
Annie Rawlins I insist you tell me.
Louise Mason Well, I've been on the verge of leaving before, but each time you get a new job and I postpone doing anything about it. And each time it would get worse.
Annie Rawlins I don't understand. I thought you were happy with Stephanie and me. I thought you loved us.
Louise Mason I do. And believe me, it's because I do that I have to leave.
Annie Rawlins Well then. That just doesn't make sense.
Louise Mason Well, let me put it this way; I know that you don't mean to, but you see so little of Stephanie and she's been turning to me more and more. Now, she's turned completely.
Annie Rawlins wha' that's silly. No one can take the place of a mother in a child's life.
Louise Mason In church this morning, Mrs Rawlins, she singled me out as her mother in front of her friends.
Annie Rawlins She did that? It's just a gesture, Louise.
Louise Mason No, it's more than that. I find it hard to be frank about it or to do myself out of a good job but unless I leave, you may lose your daughter, Mrs Rawlins and that would be the worst mistake you've ever made.
Annie Rawlins It's good of you to tell me, Louise.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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