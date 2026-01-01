Louise Mason Mrs Rawlins, I, I would like to leave if, if you could find someone to replace me.

Annie Rawlins What's that,Louise? Why?

Louise Mason Well, I've been meaning to say something to you about it for some time but I find it difficult.

Annie Rawlins Well, don't you like it here? Don't you like Stephanie?

Louise Mason Why I'd rather not go into that.

Annie Rawlins I insist you tell me.

Louise Mason Well, I've been on the verge of leaving before, but each time you get a new job and I postpone doing anything about it. And each time it would get worse.

Annie Rawlins I don't understand. I thought you were happy with Stephanie and me. I thought you loved us.

Louise Mason I do. And believe me, it's because I do that I have to leave.

Annie Rawlins Well then. That just doesn't make sense.

Louise Mason Well, let me put it this way; I know that you don't mean to, but you see so little of Stephanie and she's been turning to me more and more. Now, she's turned completely.

Annie Rawlins wha' that's silly. No one can take the place of a mother in a child's life.

Louise Mason In church this morning, Mrs Rawlins, she singled me out as her mother in front of her friends.

Annie Rawlins She did that? It's just a gesture, Louise.

Louise Mason No, it's more than that. I find it hard to be frank about it or to do myself out of a good job but unless I leave, you may lose your daughter, Mrs Rawlins and that would be the worst mistake you've ever made.