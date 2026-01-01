Menu
The Rose Bowl Story
The Rose Bowl Story
The Rose Bowl Story
Sport
Comedy
Romantic
Drama
Synopsis
The newly crowned Rose Bowl Princess and a tough but tender football player find the California Rose Bowl is an area for their budding romance.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
1952
World premiere
24 August 1952
Release date
24 August 1952
USA
Production
Monogram Pictures
Also known as
The Rose Bowl Story, A História de Rose Bowl, El atleta invencible, El ídolo de las masas
Director
William Beaudine
Cast
Marshall Thompson
Vera Miles
Richard Rober
Natalie Wood
Keith Larsen
