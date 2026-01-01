Menu
Poster of The Rose Bowl Story
Poster of The Rose Bowl Story
Рейтинги
5.4 IMDb Rating: 5.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Rose Bowl Story

The Rose Bowl Story

The Rose Bowl Story 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The newly crowned Rose Bowl Princess and a tough but tender football player find the California Rose Bowl is an area for their budding romance.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 24 August 1952
Release date
24 August 1952 USA
Production Monogram Pictures
Also known as
The Rose Bowl Story, A História de Rose Bowl, El atleta invencible, El ídolo de las masas
Director
William Beaudine
Cast
Marshall Thompson
Vera Miles
Richard Rober
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Keith Larsen
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
