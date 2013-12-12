Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Audrey Totter Audrey Totter
Kinoafisha Persons Audrey Totter

Audrey Totter

Audrey Totter

Date of Birth
20 December 1917
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
12 December 2013
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Postman Always Rings Twice 7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
The Blue Veil 7.1
The Blue Veil (1951)

Filmography

The Blue Veil 7.1
The Blue Veil The Blue Veil
Drama 1951, USA
The Postman Always Rings Twice 7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice The Postman Always Rings Twice
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama 1946, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more