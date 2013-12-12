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Filmography
Audrey Totter
Audrey Totter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Audrey Totter
Audrey Totter
Audrey Totter
Date of Birth
20 December 1917
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
12 December 2013
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice
(1946)
7.1
The Blue Veil
(1951)
Filmography
7.1
The Blue Veil
The Blue Veil
Drama
1951, USA
7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice
The Postman Always Rings Twice
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama
1946, USA
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