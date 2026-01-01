I thought that small talk was too small, I thought big talk was too pretentious, I thought music was noise, and I thought art was bullshit.

Maurice Aarons I thought that small talk was too small, I thought big talk was too pretentious, I thought music was noise, and I thought art was bullshit.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.