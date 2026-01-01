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Poster of Opening Night
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Opening Night
7.9

Opening Night

, 1977
Opening night
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Opening Night
7.9

Cast

John Cassavetes
John Cassavetes
Maurice Aarons
Ben Gazzara
Ben Gazzara
Manny Victor
Joan Blondell
Sarah Goode
Paul Stewart
David Samuels
Zohra Lampert
Dorothy Victor
Laura Johnson
Nancy Stein
Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands
Myrtle Gordon
John Tuell
Gus Simmons
Ray Powers
Jimmy
John Finnegan
John Finnegan
Bobby
Director John Cassavetes
Writer John Cassavetes
Composer Bo Harwood
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 22 December 1977
Release date
25 December 1977 Russia 16+
13 May 1992 France
3 February 1990 Japan G
25 December 1977 Kazakhstan
14 July 2000 Portugal M/12
22 December 1977 USA
25 December 1977 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $36,127
Production Faces Distribution
Also known as
Opening Night, Noche de estreno, Açılış Gecesi, Đêm Mở Màn, Die erste Vorstellung, La sera della prima, Noche de estreno. Opening night, Noite de Estreia, Noite de Estréia, Premiärkvällen, Premier, Premiera, Premierekvelden, Premijera, Νύχτα πρεμιέρας, Премиера, Премьера, オープニング・ナイト, 首演之夜, Opening Night - Die erste Vorstellung, 開幕之夜, 오프닝 나이트

Film rating

7.9
Rate 12 votes
7.8 IMDb

Quotes

Maurice Aarons I thought that small talk was too small, I thought big talk was too pretentious, I thought music was noise, and I thought art was bullshit.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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