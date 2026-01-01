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Film rating
7.9
Rate12 votes
7.8IMDb
Quotes
Maurice AaronsI thought that small talk was too small, I thought big talk was too pretentious, I thought music was noise, and I thought art was bullshit.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.