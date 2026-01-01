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Poster of One Desire
6.1
Kinoafisha Films One Desire
6.1

One Desire

, 1955
One Desire
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of One Desire
6.1

Cast

Anne Baxter
Tacey Cromwell
Rock Hudson
Clint Saunders
Julie Raque Adams
Judith Watrous
Carl Benton Reid
Sen. Kenneth A. Watrous
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Seely Dowder
William Hopper
'Mac' MacBain
Betty Garde
Mrs. O'Dell
Barry Curtis
Nugget Saunders
Adrienne Marden
Marjorie Huggins
Fay Morley
Flo
Director Jerry Hopper
Writer Lawrence Roman, Robert Blees, Conrad Richter
Composer Frank Skinner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 20 July 1955
Release date
20 July 1955 USA
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
One Desire, Son seul amour, Su único deseo, Biricik aşkım, Casa da gioco, Den brændemærkede kvinde, Haar enigste liefde, Högt spel i Oklahoma, I floga tis ekdikiseos, Jedyne pragnienie, O dorinţă, Salainen toive, Seu Único Desejo, Tacey, Tacey Cromwell, Um Só Desejo, Und wäre die Liebe nicht, Und wäre die Liebe nicht...

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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