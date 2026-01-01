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Curtis Bernhardt
Curtis Bernhardt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Curtis Bernhardt
Curtis Bernhardt
Curtis Bernhardt
Date of Birth
15 April 1899
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
22 February 1981
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.1
The Blue Veil
(1951)
6.4
Beau Brummell
(1954)
6.4
Million Dollar Baby
(1941)
Filmography
6.4
Beau Brummell
Beau Brummell
Biography, Drama
1954, USA
5.9
Miss Sadie Thompson
Miss Sadie Thompson
Drama, Musical, Romantic
1953, USA
7.1
The Blue Veil
The Blue Veil
Drama
1951, USA
6.4
Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby
Romantic, Comedy
1941, USA
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