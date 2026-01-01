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Curtis Bernhardt Curtis Bernhardt
Kinoafisha Persons Curtis Bernhardt

Curtis Bernhardt

Curtis Bernhardt

Date of Birth
15 April 1899
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
22 February 1981
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

The Blue Veil 7.1
The Blue Veil (1951)
Beau Brummell 6.4
Beau Brummell (1954)
Million Dollar Baby 6.4
Million Dollar Baby (1941)

Filmography

Beau Brummell 6.4
Beau Brummell Beau Brummell
Biography, Drama 1954, USA
Miss Sadie Thompson 5.9
Miss Sadie Thompson Miss Sadie Thompson
Drama, Musical, Romantic 1953, USA
The Blue Veil 7.1
The Blue Veil The Blue Veil
Drama 1951, USA
Million Dollar Baby 6.4
Million Dollar Baby Million Dollar Baby
Romantic, Comedy 1941, USA
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