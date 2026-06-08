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Kinoafisha
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Не по-детски
Не по-детски
, 2026
Не по-детски
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 12+
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Не по-детски
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Cast
Sergey Bezrukov
Mark Nikolayev
Fyodor Dobronravov
Maria Smolnikova
Mariya Aronova
Viktoriya Glukhikh
Yuriy Tsurilo
Kirill Novyshev
Farhod Maxmudov
Galina Bokashevskaya
Stepan Devonin
Andrey Pynzaru
Alisa Kot
Director
Anna Matison
Writer
Anna Matison
Composer
Timur Ezugbaya
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
3 September 2026
Release date
3 September 2026
Russia
12+
Production
Kinokompaniya Sergeya Bezrukova
Also known as
Ne po-detski, Не по-детски
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