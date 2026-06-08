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Poster of Не по-детски
Не по-детски - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Не по-детски

Не по-детски

, 2026
Не по-детски
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 12+
Trailers
Going 3
Not going 7
Poster of Не по-детски
Going 3
Not going 7
Не по-детски - Trailer
Не по-детски  Trailer

Cast

Sergey Bezrukov
Sergey Bezrukov
Mark Nikolayev
Fyodor Dobronravov
Fyodor Dobronravov
Maria Smolnikova
Maria Smolnikova
Mariya Aronova
Mariya Aronova
Viktoriya Glukhikh
Viktoriya Glukhikh
Yuriy Tsurilo
Yuriy Tsurilo
Kirill Novyshev
Farhod Maxmudov
Farhod Maxmudov
Galina Bokashevskaya
Stepan Devonin
Stepan Devonin
Andrey Pynzaru
Andrey Pynzaru
Alisa Kot
Alisa Kot
Director Anna Matison
Writer Anna Matison
Composer Timur Ezugbaya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 3 September 2026
Release date
3 September 2026 Russia 12+
Production Kinokompaniya Sergeya Bezrukova
Also known as
Ne po-detski, Не по-детски

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Не по-детски - Trailer
Не по-детски Trailer
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