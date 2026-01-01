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Michael Sirow
Michael Sirow Michael Sirow
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Sirow

Michael Sirow

Michael Sirow

Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Wrath of Becky 6.8
The Wrath of Becky (2023)
Sleeping Dogs 6.7
Sleeping Dogs (2024)
Meskada 6.2
Meskada (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hellfire 4.6
Hellfire Hellfire
Action, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Sleeping Dogs 6.7
Sleeping Dogs Sleeping Dogs
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2024, Australia
Watch trailer
Boneyard 4.4
Boneyard Boneyard
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Girl in the Pool 4.5
The Girl in the Pool The Girl in the Pool
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Crescent City 3.8
Crescent City Crescent City
Crime, Horror, Detective 2024, USA
The Wrath of Becky 6.8
The Wrath of Becky The Wrath of Becky
Action, Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
97 Minutes 3.9
97 Minutes 97 Minutes
Thriller 2023, Canada / Great Britain / USA
The Wrong Place 3.8
The Wrong Place Wrong Place
Action, Crime, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Fortress: Sniper's Eye 3
Fortress: Sniper's Eye Fortress: Sniper's Eye
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Out of Death 3.4
Out of Death Out of Death
Crime, Thriller 2021, USA
Survive the Game 3.6
Survive the Game Survive the Game
Action, Thriller 2021, USA
Fortress 3.3
Fortress Fortress
Action 2021, USA
Disturbing the Peace 3.7
Disturbing the Peace Disturbing the Peace
Action 2020, USA
Infamous 4.2
Infamous Infamous
Crime, Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
Jeepers Creepers III 5.3
Jeepers Creepers III Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Midnight Man 5.3
The Midnight Man The Midnight Man
Horror 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Jack Goes Home 5.1
Jack Goes Home Jack Goes Home
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2016, USA
Burning Blue 6.2
Burning Blue Burning Blue
Biography, Romantic, Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Meskada 6.2
Meskada Meskada
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Come with Me Come with Me
Crime, Drama, Detective , USA
Best Pancakes in the County Best Pancakes in the County
Action , USA
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