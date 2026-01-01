Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Sirow
Michael Sirow
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Sirow
Michael Sirow
Michael Sirow
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
The Wrath of Becky
(2023)
6.7
Sleeping Dogs
(2024)
6.2
Meskada
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2017
2016
2013
2010
All
21
Films
21
Actor
20
Producer
2
4.6
Hellfire
Hellfire
Action, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Sleeping Dogs
Sleeping Dogs
Crime, Detective, Thriller
2024, Australia
Watch trailer
4.4
Boneyard
Boneyard
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
The Girl in the Pool
The Girl in the Pool
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
3.8
Crescent City
Crescent City
Crime, Horror, Detective
2024, USA
6.8
The Wrath of Becky
The Wrath of Becky
Action, Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
3.9
97 Minutes
97 Minutes
Thriller
2023, Canada / Great Britain / USA
3.8
The Wrong Place
Wrong Place
Action, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
3
Fortress: Sniper's Eye
Fortress: Sniper's Eye
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
3.4
Out of Death
Out of Death
Crime, Thriller
2021, USA
3.6
Survive the Game
Survive the Game
Action, Thriller
2021, USA
3.3
Fortress
Fortress
Action
2021, USA
3.7
Disturbing the Peace
Disturbing the Peace
Action
2020, USA
4.2
Infamous
Infamous
Crime, Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
5.3
Jeepers Creepers III
Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
The Midnight Man
The Midnight Man
Horror
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Jack Goes Home
Jack Goes Home
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2016, USA
6.2
Burning Blue
Burning Blue
Biography, Romantic, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Meskada
Meskada
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
Watch trailer
Come with Me
Come with Me
Crime, Drama, Detective
, USA
Best Pancakes in the County
Best Pancakes in the County
Action
, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree