Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Runner
The Runner
, 2026
The Runner
USA / Action, Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A high-powered attorney must race through London, following the cryptic commands of a mysterious caller, as she fights against time to save her abducted son.
Expand
Cast
Gal Gadot
Pierre Bergman
Ruby Valentino
Lorenzo Martelli
Millicent Wong
Stevie Binns
Director
Kevin Macdonald
Writer
Mark Gibson
Composer
Tom Hodge
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
10 September 2026
Release date
10 September 2026
Ukraine
Production
Rockwood Pictures
Also known as
The Runner
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree