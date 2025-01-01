This film selection offers deep and captivating stories about first love — the kind we so often dream about and that leaves a lasting mark on our hearts. From tender romantic dramas to heartfelt coming-of-age tales, these films immerse us in the emotions and experiences that define those early feelings. Stories of first love serve as a guiding light through a world of emotional discovery and romantic exploration, letting us relive those unique and unforgettable moments of excitement and tenderness.