Best First Love Films

Best First Love Films

This film selection offers deep and captivating stories about first love — the kind we so often dream about and that leaves a lasting mark on our hearts. From tender romantic dramas to heartfelt coming-of-age tales, these films immerse us in the emotions and experiences that define those early feelings. Stories of first love serve as a guiding light through a world of emotional discovery and romantic exploration, letting us relive those unique and unforgettable moments of excitement and tenderness.

Vsyo, chto tebya kasaetsya
Vsyo, chto tebya kasaetsya
Comedy 2025, Russia
6.0
The Goldsmith's Secret
The Goldsmith's Secret
Drama, Romantic 2025, Spain
7.0
Guest from the Future
Guest from the Future
Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
7.0
Marked Men
Marked Men
Romantic 2024, USA
6.0
Here
Here
Drama 2024, USA
6.0
It Ends with Us
It Ends with Us
Drama, Romantic 2024, USA
7.0
Podrostki. Pervaya lyubov
Podrostki. Pervaya lyubov
Drama 2024, Russia
7.0
Chetyre chetverti
Chetyre chetverti
Drama 2024, Russia
8.0
Ivan Semyonov. Bolshoy pokhod
Ivan Semyonov. Bolshoy pokhod
Comedy 2023, Russia
6.0
Pervoye leto
Pervoye leto
Comedy 2023, Russia
7.0
Katya-Katya
Katya-Katya
Romantic, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
6.0
Lavstori
Lavstori
Comedy, Romantic, Adventure 2022, Russia
4.0
First Love
First Love
Romantic 2022, USA
4.0
Frantsuzskiy master
Frantsuzskiy master
Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
5.0
Grand Jeté
Grand Jeté
Drama 2022, Germany
5.0
Falcon Lake
Falcon Lake
Drama, Romantic 2022, Canada / France
7.0
The Beautiful Years
The Beautiful Years
Comedy 2022, Italy / Portugal / Serbia
4.0
School of Magical Animals: Part 2
School of Magical Animals: Part 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
6.0
Romeo & Juliet
Romeo & Juliet
Drama, Romantic 2021, Great Britain
7.0
The Lost Prince / Le prince oublié
The Lost Prince / Le prince oublié
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2020, France
5.0
Dreamland
Dreamland
Thriller, Drama 2020, USA
5.0
Flashback
Flashback
Thriller 2020, Canada
6.0
Smotri kak ya
Smotri kak ya
Comedy, Adventure 2020, Russia
5.0
Spasti nelzya ostavit
Spasti nelzya ostavit
Family, Adventure 2020, Russia
2.0
Here Are the Young Men
Here Are the Young Men
Drama 2020, Ireland / USA
6.0
Yes, God, Yes
Yes, God, Yes
Drama, Comedy 2020, USA
5.0
Gott, du kannst ein Arsch sein
Gott, du kannst ein Arsch sein
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, Germany
5.0
Podsolnukh
Podsolnukh
Drama 2020, Russia
2.0
Run Hide Fight
Run Hide Fight
Action 2020, USA
6.0
Na skorosti
Na skorosti
Sport, Comedy, Drama 2020, Russia
5.0
Genre
All Comedy Drama Romantic Adventure Family Sci-Fi Thriller Fantasy Animation Anime Sport Action Music History Musical Children's Biography Western Horror War
Country
All Russia Spain USA Germany Italy Portugal Serbia Canada France Great Britain Japan Ireland Poland Ukraine Norway Belgium Uruguay Argentina China Sweden Brazil Australia New Zealand USSR
Year
All 1950-1959 1960-1969 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Rediscover the magic of first love through films filled with tenderness, wonder, and emotion. These heartfelt stories capture the unforgettable beauty of falling in love for the very first time.

