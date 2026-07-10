Cast
Upendra Limaye
Prithvi Dixit
Cast and Crew
Director
Indra Kumar
Writer
Paritosh Painter, Bunty Rathore, Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, Kumaar, Balvinder Singh Suri
Composer
Tanishk Bagchi, Aditya Dev, Neelkamal Singh, Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, Amar Mohile, Rony Ajnali, Gill Machrai
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 35 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
10 July 2026
Release date
|10 July 2026
|Bahrain
|
|
|10 July 2026
|Germany
|
|
|17 July 2026
|Great Britain
|
|12A
|11 July 2026
|Hong Kong
|
|
|10 July 2026
|India
|
|
|10 July 2026
|Indonesia
|
|
|10 July 2026
|Ireland
|
|12A
|11 July 2026
|Macao
|
|B
|10 July 2026
|Nepal
|
|
|17 July 2026
|Spain
|
|
|10 July 2026
|UAE
|
|18TC
Worldwide Gross
$844,326
Production
Super Cassettes Industries Limited (T-Series), Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Maruti International