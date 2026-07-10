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Poster of Dhamaal 4
8.4
Dhamaal 4 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dhamaal 4
8.4

Dhamaal 4

, 2026
Dhamaal 4
India / Action, Adventure, Comedy
Trailers
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Poster of Dhamaal 4
8.4
Going 1
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Dhamaal 4 - Trailer
Dhamaal 4  Trailer

Cast

Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn
Guddu
Arshad Warsi
Adi
Riteish Deshmukh
Lallan
Javed Jaffrey
Manav
Raaj Vishwakarma
Ravi Kishan
Adhoora
Sanjay Mishra
Johnny
Upendra Limaye
Prithvi Dixit
Anjali Anand
Paro
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Rosy
Esha Gupta
Aaliya
Vijay Patkar
Director Indra Kumar
Writer Paritosh Painter, Bunty Rathore, Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, Kumaar, Balvinder Singh Suri
Composer Tanishk Bagchi, Aditya Dev, Neelkamal Singh, Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, Amar Mohile, Rony Ajnali, Gill Machrai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 35 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 10 July 2026
Release date
10 July 2026 Bahrain
10 July 2026 Germany
17 July 2026 Great Britain 12A
11 July 2026 Hong Kong
10 July 2026 India
10 July 2026 Indonesia
10 July 2026 Ireland 12A
11 July 2026 Macao B
10 July 2026 Nepal
17 July 2026 Spain
10 July 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $844,326
Production Super Cassettes Industries Limited (T-Series), Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Maruti International
Also known as
Dhamaal 4, Забава 4

Film rating

8.4
Rate 12 votes
8.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Dhamaal 4 - Trailer
Dhamaal 4 Trailer
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