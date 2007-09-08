Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Life Before Her Eyes
Poster of The Life Before Her Eyes
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Life Before Her Eyes

The Life Before Her Eyes

Life Before Her Eyes 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
The Life Before Her Eyes - trailer 2
The Life Before Her Eyes  trailer 2
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 8 September 2007
Release date
8 September 2007 Russia Парадиз 18+
8 September 2007 Canada
2 April 2008 France 12
26 November 2009 Germany
8 September 2007 Kazakhstan
21 August 2009 Spain
7 October 2008 Sweden
2 April 2008 USA
8 September 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,248,490
Production 2929 Productions
Also known as
The Life Before Her Eyes, La vie devant ses yeux, Sem Medo de Morrer, Amintiri din abis, Bir Nefeste Hayat, Brosta sta matia tis, Das Leben vor meinen Augen, Davanti agli occhi, Det sidste offer, Det sista offret, In Bloom, La vida ante sus ojos, Szemvillanás alatt, Viimeinen uhri, Visas gyvenimas prieš akis, Zendegi dar pishe chashmanash, Zivljenje v hipu, Życie przed oczami, Μπροστά στα μάτια της, Мгновения жизни, Мигове, ダイアナの選択
Director
Vadim Perelman
Vadim Perelman
Cast
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Eva Amurri
Eva Amurri
Gabrielle Brennan
Brett Cullen
Brett Cullen
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Life Before Her Eyes
Buy me 5.9
Buy me (2017)
The Truth About Emanuel 6.3
The Truth About Emanuel (2013)
Won't Back Down 6.4
Won't Back Down (2012)
Jayne Mansfield's Car 5.9
Jayne Mansfield's Car (2012)
W.E. 6.8
W.E. (2011)
All Good Things 6.2
All Good Things (2010)
Rabbit Hole 7.0
Rabbit Hole (2010)
My Zinc Bed 6.0
My Zinc Bed (2008)
Across the Universe 7.3
Across the Universe (2007)
Factory Girl 6.6
Factory Girl (2006)
The Woodsman 6.6
The Woodsman (2004)
White Oleander 6.3
White Oleander (2002)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Diana McFee [bedtime story she reads to Emma] When the voices of children are heard on the green. And laughing is heard on the hill. My heart is at rest within my breast. And everything else is still. Then come home my children, the sun is gone down. And the dews of night arise. Come, come, let us play, and let us away. Till the morning appears in the skies. No, no, let us play, for it is yet day. And we cannot go to sleep. Besides, in the sky the little birds fly. And the hills are all covered with sheep. Well, well, go and play till the light fades away. And then go home to bed. The little ones leaped and shouted and laughed. And all the hills echoed.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Life Before Her Eyes - trailer 2
The Life Before Her Eyes Trailer 2
The Life Before Her Eyes - trailer 1
The Life Before Her Eyes Trailer 1
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack The Life Before Her Eyes
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more