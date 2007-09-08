Diana McFee [bedtime story she reads to Emma] When the voices of children are heard on the green. And laughing is heard on the hill. My heart is at rest within my breast. And everything else is still. Then come home my children, the sun is gone down. And the dews of night arise. Come, come, let us play, and let us away. Till the morning appears in the skies. No, no, let us play, for it is yet day. And we cannot go to sleep. Besides, in the sky the little birds fly. And the hills are all covered with sheep. Well, well, go and play till the light fades away. And then go home to bed. The little ones leaped and shouted and laughed. And all the hills echoed.