Poster of Won't Back Down
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha Films Won't Back Down

Won't Back Down

Won't Back Down 18+
Synopsis

Two determined mothers­, one a teacher, look to transform their children's failing inner city school. Facing a powerful and entrenched bureaucracy, they risk everything to make a difference in the education and future of their children.
Won't Back Down - trailer
Won't Back Down  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2012
Online premiere 25 January 2013
World premiere 28 September 2012
Release date
28 September 2012 Russia 16+
28 September 2012 Brazil
8 August 2013 Denmark
8 August 2013 Germany
28 September 2012 Kazakhstan
28 September 2012 USA
28 September 2012 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $5,378,228
Production Walden Media, Gran Via Productions, Lemodeln Model & Talent Agency
Also known as
Won't Back Down, Ni Un Paso Atrás, A Luta Por Um Ideal, Bez kompromisów, Boyun Eğmeyeceğim, Không Lùi Bước, Learning to Fly, Lo muhanot levater, Me ei tagane, Necemo odustati, Nem hátrálunk meg, Nepasiduok, No nos moverán, Nunca Desistas, On ne cédera pas, Steel Town, Still I Rise, Um Klassen besser, Una scuola per Malia, Без повлачења, Обучение полетам, ウォント・バック・ダウン　ママたちの学校戦争, 永不放棄
Director
Daniel Barnz
Cast
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Viola Davis
Holly Hunter
Ving Rhames
Oscar Isaac
6.4
6.4 IMDb
Won't Back Down - trailer
Won't Back Down Trailer
