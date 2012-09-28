Two determined mothers, one a teacher, look to transform their children's failing inner city school. Facing a powerful and entrenched bureaucracy, they risk everything to make a difference in the education and future of their children.
ProductionWalden Media, Gran Via Productions, Lemodeln Model & Talent Agency
Won't Back Down, Ni Un Paso Atrás, A Luta Por Um Ideal, Bez kompromisów, Boyun Eğmeyeceğim, Không Lùi Bước, Learning to Fly, Lo muhanot levater, Me ei tagane, Necemo odustati, Nem hátrálunk meg, Nepasiduok, No nos moverán, Nunca Desistas, On ne cédera pas, Steel Town, Still I Rise, Um Klassen besser, Una scuola per Malia, Без повлачења, Обучение полетам, ウォント・バック・ダウン ママたちの学校戦争, 永不放棄