Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of White Oleander
Poster of White Oleander
Poster of White Oleander
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films White Oleander

White Oleander

White Oleander 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A teenager journeys through a series of foster homes after her mother goes to prison for committing a crime of passion.
Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 6 September 2002
Release date
6 February 2003 Russia 16+
5 June 2003 Czechia 12+
12 November 2003 France TP
6 February 2003 Germany
6 February 2003 Kazakhstan
31 January 2003 Lithuania
30 May 2003 Portugal
24 January 2003 Romania
11 October 2002 USA
6 February 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $16,000,000
Worldwide Gross $21,672,284
Production Warner Bros., Gaylord Films, John Wells Productions
Also known as
White Oleander, Déjame vivir, La flor del mal, Laurier blanc, Vit oleander, Weißer Oleander, A Flor do Mal, Baltasis Oleandras, Beli oleander, Beyaz zakkum, Biały oleander, Bijeli oleandar, Deixe-me Viver, Fehér leander, Hardoof Lavan, Hvid nerie, Valkoinen oleanteri, Η αγάπη είναι γένους θηλυκού, Белият олеандър, Белый олеандр, Білий олеандр, ホワイト・オランダー, 白色夾竹桃
Director
Peter Kosminsky
Cast
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Robin Wright
Robin Wright
Taryn Manning
Taryn Manning
Billy Connolly
Billy Connolly
Cast and Crew
Similar films for White Oleander
Dangerous Minds 6.9
Dangerous Minds (1995)
Where Is Kyra? 5.5
Where Is Kyra? (2018)
Personal Effects 6.9
Personal Effects (2009)
A Thousand Acres 6.1
A Thousand Acres (1997)
Nurse Betty 6.2
Nurse Betty (2000)
The Life Before Her Eyes 6.8
The Life Before Her Eyes (2007)
The Last Kiss 6.9
The Last Kiss (2006)
Thirteen 6.8
Thirteen (2003)
Sylvia 6.7
Sylvia (2003)
Riding in Cars with Boys 6.8
Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)
Where the Heart Is 7.1
Where the Heart Is (2000)
What Lies Beneath 6.8
What Lies Beneath (2000)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Goofs

When Astrid, Starr, and Carolee are travelling to obtain some clothes, Starr mentions the minister of their church as "Reverend Thomas." Nonetheless, in all other scenes both prior to and following this, the minister is consistently called "Reverend Daniels." It is possible that his full name is Thomas Daniels.

Quotes
Ingrid Don't attach yourself to anyone who shows you the least bit of attention because you're lonely. Loneliness is the human condition. No one is ever going to fill that space. The best you can do is know yourself... know what you want.
Listen to the
soundtrack White Oleander
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more