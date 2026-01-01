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Eva Amurri
Eva Amurri Eva Amurri
Kinoafisha Persons Eva Amurri

Eva Amurri

Eva Amurri

Date of Birth
15 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)
The Mindy Project 7.8
The Mindy Project (2012)

Filmography

Monarch 4.4
Monarch
Drama, Music 2022, USA
The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe 6.9
The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
Biography 2015, USA
Guys with Kids 6.2
Guys with Kids
Comedy, Family 2012, USA
The Mindy Project 7.8
The Mindy Project
Comedy, Romantic 2012, USA
New Girl 7.6
New Girl
Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
Middle of Nowhere 6.7
Middle of Nowhere Middle of Nowhere
Comedy, Drama 2008, USA
Californication 8.2
Californication
Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
The Life Before Her Eyes 6.8
The Life Before Her Eyes Life Before Her Eyes
Thriller, Drama 2007, USA
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