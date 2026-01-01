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Filmography
Eva Amurri
Eva Amurri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eva Amurri
Eva Amurri
Eva Amurri
Date of Birth
15 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.2
Californication
(2007)
7.8
The Mindy Project
(2012)
Filmography
4.4
Monarch
Drama, Music
2022, USA
6.9
The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
Biography
2015, USA
6.2
Guys with Kids
Comedy, Family
2012, USA
7.8
The Mindy Project
Comedy, Romantic
2012, USA
7.6
New Girl
Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
6.7
Middle of Nowhere
Middle of Nowhere
Comedy, Drama
2008, USA
8.2
Californication
Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
6.8
The Life Before Her Eyes
Life Before Her Eyes
Thriller, Drama
2007, USA
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