ProductionDash Films, Lee Daniels Entertainment, The Woodsman LLC
Also known as
The Woodsman, Un crimen inconfesable, Der Dämon in mir, Drvoseča, El hombre del bosque, El leñador, Keresteci, La peur du loup, Medkirtys, Metsavaht, O Condenado, O Lenhador, O xylokopos, The woodsman - Il segreto, Zły dotyk, Ο ξυλοκόπος, Дровосек, Дърводелецът, Лісоруб, The Woodsman - Der Dämon in mir, Der Daemon in mir - The Woodsman
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Quotes
WalterThey think I'm crazy.
RosenDo you think you're crazy?
WalterYou know, talking to you is like riding on a fucking merry-go-round.
RosenThat's a marvelous image, Walter. Because by going in circles, we find things we missed the first time around.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.