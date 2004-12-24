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Poster of The Woodsman
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Woodsman
6.6

The Woodsman

, 2004
The Woodsman
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Woodsman
6.6

Cast

Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
Vicki
Mos Def
Sgt. Lucas
Kevin Rice
Candy
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
Rosen
Hannah Pilkes
Robin
Carlos Leon
Pedro
Gina Philips
Gina Philips
Benjamin Bratt
Benjamin Bratt
Carlos
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon
Walter
David Alan Grier
David Alan Grier
Bob
Eve
Mary-Kay
Hannah Pilkes
Robin
Director Nicole Kassell
Writer Steven Fechter, Nicole Kassell
Composer Nathan Larson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 2 June 2005
World premiere 24 December 2004
Release date
28 April 2005 Russia Люксор
5 May 2005 Australia MA 15+
28 April 2005 Belarus
15 March 2006 France
5 May 2005 Germany
25 February 2005 Great Britain 15
28 April 2005 Kazakhstan
24 December 2004 USA
28 April 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $4,678,405
Production Dash Films, Lee Daniels Entertainment, The Woodsman LLC
Also known as
The Woodsman, Un crimen inconfesable, Der Dämon in mir, Drvoseča, El hombre del bosque, El leñador, Keresteci, La peur du loup, Medkirtys, Metsavaht, O Condenado, O Lenhador, O xylokopos, The woodsman - Il segreto, Zły dotyk, Ο ξυλοκόπος, Дровосек, Дърводелецът, Лісоруб, The Woodsman - Der Dämon in mir, Der Daemon in mir - The Woodsman

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

Walter They think I'm crazy.
Rosen Do you think you're crazy?
Walter You know, talking to you is like riding on a fucking merry-go-round.
Rosen That's a marvelous image, Walter. Because by going in circles, we find things we missed the first time around.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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