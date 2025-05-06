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Poster of You to Me, Me to You
6.4
Kinoafisha Films You to Me, Me to You
6.4

You to Me, Me to You

, 1976
Ty - mne, ya - tebe
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of You to Me, Me to You
6.4

Cast

Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Sergei Kashkin
Tatyana Pelttser
Tatyana Pelttser
Aunt Lyuba
Alla Meshcheryakova
Alla Meshcheryakova
Vera
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Valya
Yuriy Medvedev
Yuriy Medvedev
Stepan
Valeriy Nosik
Valeriy Nosik
Grisha
Roman Tkachuk
Roman Tkachuk
Pantykhov
Evgeniy Shutov
Evgeniy Shutov
Baturin
Ilya Rutberg
Vlyubchivyj
Valentina Kareva
Katya
Director Aleksandr Seryy
Writer Grigori Gorin, Aleksandr Seryy
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 26 October 1976
Release date
31 May 1979 Hungary
26 October 1976 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Chetvyortoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Ty - mne, ya - tebe, A Bargain for a Bargain, Ti meni - ja tebi, Ti meni - jaz tebi, Kéz kezet mos, Tu - man, aš - tau, Ty mně, já tobě, You to Me, Me to You, Ты - мне, я - тебе, Ти - мені, я - тобі, Ты - мне, я - табе

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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