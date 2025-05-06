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Poster of The Girl Without an Address
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Girl Without an Address
7.1

The Girl Without an Address

, 1957
Devushka bez adresa
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Girl Without an Address
7.1

Cast

Svetlana Karpinskaya
Katya Ivanova
Nikolay Rybnikov
Nikolay Rybnikov
Pashka Gusarov
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
ded Kati
Vasili Toporkov
Timofey Timofeyevich - garderobshchik
Svetlana Shcherbak
Olya
Yuri Belov
Yuri Belov
Mitya Savelyev
Zoya Fyodorova
Zoya Fyodorova
Raisa Komarinskaya
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Filippov
Vasiliy Komarinskiy
Pavel Tarasov
Semyon Petrovich - komendant
Rina Zelyonaya
Rina Zelyonaya
Yelizaveta Timofeyevna
Director Eldar Ryazanov
Writer Leonid Lench
Composer Anatoli Lepin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 8 March 1958
Release date
8 March 1958 Russia 12+
26 September 1958 Czechoslovakia
8 March 1958 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Devushka bez adresa, Girl Without an Address, Девушка без адреса, Dziewczyna bez adresu, Mergina be adreso, Szukam mojej dziewczyny, Момиче без адрес, Jeune fille sans adresse, Дівчина без адреси

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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