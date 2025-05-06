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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Girl Without an Address
7.1
The Girl Without an Address
, 1957
Devushka bez adresa
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
7.1
Cast
Svetlana Karpinskaya
Katya Ivanova
Nikolay Rybnikov
Pashka Gusarov
Erast Garin
ded Kati
Vasili Toporkov
Timofey Timofeyevich - garderobshchik
Svetlana Shcherbak
Olya
Yuri Belov
Mitya Savelyev
Zoya Fyodorova
Raisa Komarinskaya
Sergey Filippov
Vasiliy Komarinskiy
Pavel Tarasov
Semyon Petrovich - komendant
Rina Zelyonaya
Yelizaveta Timofeyevna
Director
Eldar Ryazanov
Writer
Leonid Lench
Composer
Anatoli Lepin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1957
World premiere
8 March 1958
Release date
8 March 1958
Russia
12+
26 September 1958
Czechoslovakia
8 March 1958
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Devushka bez adresa, Girl Without an Address, Девушка без адреса, Dziewczyna bez adresu, Mergina be adreso, Szukam mojej dziewczyny, Момиче без адрес, Jeune fille sans adresse, Дівчина без адреси
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
11
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 6 May 2025
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Showtimes
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