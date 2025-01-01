Menu
Love is a beautiful, bright emotion, a priceless human ability. It gives strength to live, not to give up in the face of difficulties, to smile, and to believe in better things. Not every story ends happily: some couples are doomed to part from the start. But the moments of happiness they share are worth any consequences.

The End
The End
Musical 2025, USA
6.0
Chasing the Wind
Chasing the Wind
Drama, Romantic 2025, Turkey
7.0
Four Letters of Love
Four Letters of Love
Drama 2024, Great Britain / Ireland
6.0
Taynoye vlecheniye
Taynoye vlecheniye
Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
6.0
It Ends with Us
It Ends with Us
Drama, Romantic 2024, USA
7.0
Lyubvi ne byvaet?
Lyubvi ne byvaet?
Romantic, Comedy 2024, Russia
6.0
Podrostki. Pervaya lyubov
Podrostki. Pervaya lyubov
Drama 2024, Russia
7.0
The Perfumed Hill
The Perfumed Hill
Drama, Romantic 2024, Côte d'Ivoire / France / Luxembourg / Mauritania / Taiwan, Province of China
5.0
May December
May December
Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
6.0
The Promised Land
The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
7.0
Aquarium
Aquarium
Drama 2023, Russia
6.0
The Nature of Love
The Nature of Love
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, Canada / France
6.0
The Kiss
The Kiss
Drama, Romantic 2022, Denmark
7.0
Ninjas Down the Street
Ninjas Down the Street
Action, Adventure, Family 2022, Netherlands
5.0
The Three
The Three
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
6.0
Ya ukradu tebya u vsego mira
Ya ukradu tebya u vsego mira
Romantic 2020, Russia
0.0
Vyshe neba
Vyshe neba
Romantic, Family, Drama 2019, Russia
5.0
Above Suspicion
Above Suspicion
Action, Thriller, Crime 2019, USA
6.0
Autlo
Autlo
Drama 2019, Russia
3.0
Little Italy
Little Italy
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Canada / USA
5.0
Queen of Hearts
Queen of Hearts
Drama 2018, Denmark / Sweden
6.0
Where Hands Touch
Where Hands Touch
Drama, Romantic, War 2018, Great Britain
6.0
Matilda
Matilda
Drama, Biography, Thriller 2017, Russia
6.0
Red Sparrow
Red Sparrow
Thriller 2017, USA
6.0
The Shape of Water
The Shape of Water
War, Mystery 2017, USA
7.0
Cold Skin
Cold Skin
Fantasy, Thriller 2017, Spain / France
6.0
Call Me by Your Name
Call Me by Your Name
Drama, Romantic 2017, Italy / France / Brazil / USA
8.0
Tulip Fever
Tulip Fever
History, Romantic 2016, Great Britain / USA
6.0
The Good Boy
The Good Boy
Comedy 2016, Russia
6.0
Down by Love
Down by Love
Drama 2016, France
5.0
Heartbreaking: Five Most Touching Films About Forbidden Love

Even in today's world, numerous social prejudices still exist, preventing many couples from being together openly, and in the past, forbidden romances were even more widespread. Differences in social class, origin, religion, affiliation with rival clans, and other circumstances beyond one's control have broken many hearts — a fact cinema has captured in poignant and emotional films about forbidden love.

Young & Beautiful

Young Isabelle playfully and with a hint of detached curiosity tries on the adult life. But her first sexual experience turns out to be nothing more than an experiment, devoid of any romantic feelings. The hot summer and carefree holidays give way to the chill of autumn, and the routine of rainy school days consumes the protagonist — but something in her life has changed irreversibly.

Instead of studying and doing homework, the student increasingly spends time in hotels with various men, but only one thing truly brings her pleasure: her secret.

Basic Instinct

Nick Curran is a detective investigating the brutal murder of a rock musician. The man was stabbed with an ice pick during sex. The only suspect is Catherine, the victim's lover and a crime novelist. She once described a nearly identical murder in one of her books. She has an alibi, passes a polygraph test, and treats the investigators as if they were her suspects. Despite this, Nick is filled with suspicions — and an irrational attraction to this femme fatale.

Fatal Affair

Susan is a beautiful woman from a small Kentucky town. She loathes her life of constant struggle to feed herself and her young children, raising them alone among the lower classes. When Mark, a charming FBI agent, arrives in town for an investigation, the heroine realises this might be her chance for a different story.

She becomes his secret informant while also playing her own game, pushing Mark into betraying his wife.

It Boy

Alice Lantens is a beautiful, single woman, a model mother and a responsible employee — the editor of a youth fashion magazine. According to management, she’s far too perfect for a publication of that kind. After a string of absurd accidents, Alice finds herself at the centre of public gossip when a photo surfaces on social media of her kissing a young man. Preparing to explain herself to her boss, she finds him delighted by the attention.

The publisher persuades her to start a public relationship with the young man to maintain interest, and Alice reluctantly agrees to the publicity stunt.

Pompeii

Milo is a gladiator, constantly risking his life for the amusement of the upper class. He is in love with a noblewoman who is engaged to a high-ranking official. Despite their circumstances, Cassia returns his feelings. The protagonists face many trials, the most devastating of which is the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, leaving behind only ashes and memories of the city.

