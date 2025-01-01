Heartbreaking: Five Most Touching Films About Forbidden Love

Even in today's world, numerous social prejudices still exist, preventing many couples from being together openly, and in the past, forbidden romances were even more widespread. Differences in social class, origin, religion, affiliation with rival clans, and other circumstances beyond one's control have broken many hearts — a fact cinema has captured in poignant and emotional films about forbidden love.

Young & Beautiful

Young Isabelle playfully and with a hint of detached curiosity tries on the adult life. But her first sexual experience turns out to be nothing more than an experiment, devoid of any romantic feelings. The hot summer and carefree holidays give way to the chill of autumn, and the routine of rainy school days consumes the protagonist — but something in her life has changed irreversibly.

Instead of studying and doing homework, the student increasingly spends time in hotels with various men, but only one thing truly brings her pleasure: her secret.

Basic Instinct

Nick Curran is a detective investigating the brutal murder of a rock musician. The man was stabbed with an ice pick during sex. The only suspect is Catherine, the victim's lover and a crime novelist. She once described a nearly identical murder in one of her books. She has an alibi, passes a polygraph test, and treats the investigators as if they were her suspects. Despite this, Nick is filled with suspicions — and an irrational attraction to this femme fatale.

Fatal Affair

Susan is a beautiful woman from a small Kentucky town. She loathes her life of constant struggle to feed herself and her young children, raising them alone among the lower classes. When Mark, a charming FBI agent, arrives in town for an investigation, the heroine realises this might be her chance for a different story.

She becomes his secret informant while also playing her own game, pushing Mark into betraying his wife.

It Boy

Alice Lantens is a beautiful, single woman, a model mother and a responsible employee — the editor of a youth fashion magazine. According to management, she’s far too perfect for a publication of that kind. After a string of absurd accidents, Alice finds herself at the centre of public gossip when a photo surfaces on social media of her kissing a young man. Preparing to explain herself to her boss, she finds him delighted by the attention.

The publisher persuades her to start a public relationship with the young man to maintain interest, and Alice reluctantly agrees to the publicity stunt.

Pompeii

Milo is a gladiator, constantly risking his life for the amusement of the upper class. He is in love with a noblewoman who is engaged to a high-ranking official. Despite their circumstances, Cassia returns his feelings. The protagonists face many trials, the most devastating of which is the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, leaving behind only ashes and memories of the city.