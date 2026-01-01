Menu
Awards and nominations of Titanic 1997

Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Special Effects
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Special Effects
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Movie
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Movie Song
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
