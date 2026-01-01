Menu
Films
Titanic
Titanic Awards
Awards and nominations of Titanic 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Song
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Special Effects
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Special Effects
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Movie
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Movie Song
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
