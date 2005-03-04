Lulu Plummer Do you know Kung Fu?

Shane Wolfe Yes.

Lulu Plummer Have you ever hit a guy so hard his head came off?

Shane Wolfe No.

Lulu Plummer Why are your boobs so big?

Shane Wolfe [shocked] They are not... boobs.

Lulu Plummer Do you have to wear a bra?

Shane Wolfe What?

Lulu Plummer Will mine be as big as yours one day?

Shane Wolfe Isn't it about time you go nappy-poo in beddy-bye land?

Lulu Plummer Do I look like I'm five?

Shane Wolfe What did I say?