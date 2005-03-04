Lulu Plummer
Do you know Kung Fu?
Shane Wolfe
Yes.
Lulu Plummer
Have you ever hit a guy so hard his head came off?
Shane Wolfe
No.
Lulu Plummer
Why are your boobs so big?
Shane Wolfe
[shocked]
They are not... boobs.
Lulu Plummer
Do you have to wear a bra?
Shane Wolfe
What?
Lulu Plummer
Will mine be as big as yours one day?
Shane Wolfe
Isn't it about time you go nappy-poo in beddy-bye land?
Lulu Plummer
Do I look like I'm five?
Shane Wolfe
What did I say?
Lulu Plummer
Disrespectful. And to think I was interested in you.