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Poster of The Pacifier
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Pacifier
6.2

The Pacifier

, 2005
The Pacifier
USA, Canada / Action, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Pacifier
6.2

Synopsis

Disgraced Navy SEAL Shane Wolfe is handed a new assignment: Protect the five Plummer kids from enemies of their recently deceased father -- a government scientist whose top-secret experiment remains in the kids' house.

Cast

Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel
Shane Wolfe
Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow
Zoe Plummer
Morgan York
Lulu Plummer
David Lipper
Jordan Allison
Anne Fletcher
Anne Fletcher
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham
Claire Fletcher
Chris Potter
Bill Fawcett
David Sparrow
Brad Garrett
Brad Garrett
Dwayne Murney
Faith Ford
Julie Plummer
Max Thieriot
Max Thieriot
Seth Plummer
Director Adam Shankman
Writer Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant
Composer John Debney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 14 April 2005
World premiere 4 March 2005
Release date
7 April 2005 Russia Каскад 6+
24 March 2005 Australia
7 April 2005 Belarus
13 May 2005 Brazil
3 June 2005 Denmark
8 June 2005 France
13 April 2005 Germany
27 May 2005 Great Britain
7 April 2005 Kazakhstan
28 April 2005 Netherlands
7 April 2005 Portugal
14 April 2005 Slovakia
3 June 2005 South Korea ALL
8 April 2005 Spain
4 March 2005 USA
7 April 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $56,000,000
Worldwide Gross $198,636,868
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Spyglass Entertainment
Also known as
The Pacifier, Niñera a prueba de balas, Der Babynator, Лысый нянька: Спецзадание, Aukle, Auklis, Baby-sittor, Bona de la fortele speciale, Captain Wolfe, Čvrsta ruka mira, Elitepædagogen, Eriväelasest lapsehoidja, G'aroyib enaga, Gever Me Sh'Metapelet, Gnome, Gorilla bácsi, Keçəl dayə: Xüsusi tapşırıq, Kodikos - Pipila, Komando dadı, Le pacificateur, Misija: Cucelj, Missione tata, O Chupeta, Ochránce, Operação Babá, Operasjon Barnevakt, Pacyfikator, The Meet the Fockers, The Pacifier - Tuttisoturi, Un canguro superduro, Vệ Sĩ Bất Đắc Dĩ, Κωδικός: Πιπίλα, Бала бағушы: Арнайы тапсырма, Лисий нянька: Спецзавдання, Мировњак, Умиротворителят, キャプテン・ウルフ, 神勇奶爸, 限制級褓母, The Pacifier - Missione Tata

Film rating

6.2
Rate 28 votes
5.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3061 In the Action genre  689 In the Comedy genre  821 In films of USA  1852 In films of Canada  60 In films of 2005  43
Updated 18 February 2025

Quotes

Lulu Plummer Do you know Kung Fu?
Shane Wolfe Yes.
Lulu Plummer Have you ever hit a guy so hard his head came off?
Shane Wolfe No.
Lulu Plummer Why are your boobs so big?
Shane Wolfe [shocked] They are not... boobs.
Lulu Plummer Do you have to wear a bra?
Shane Wolfe What?
Lulu Plummer Will mine be as big as yours one day?
Shane Wolfe Isn't it about time you go nappy-poo in beddy-bye land?
Lulu Plummer Do I look like I'm five?
Shane Wolfe What did I say?
Lulu Plummer Disrespectful. And to think I was interested in you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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