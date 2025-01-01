Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Best Spy and Secret Agent Comedies

Best Spy and Secret Agent Comedies

Spy comedies offer viewers thrilling stories where secret agents find themselves in the most ridiculous and hilarious situations. These films blend espionage with humour, adding a dose of light-hearted fun to suspenseful plots. Spy comedies from around the world combine action and laughs, making for an entertaining and easy-going watch. In this selection of top spy comedies, you'll find films that deliver not only exciting adventures but also plenty of laughter.

All 36
By year
Reset
Fight or Flight
Fight or Flight
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
7.0
Bride Hard
Bride Hard
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
4.0
Argylle
Argylle
Action 2024, Great Britain
6.0
Peter Five Eight
Peter Five Eight
Action, Thriller, Drama, Comedy 2023, USA
4.0
Spy Kids: Armageddon
Spy Kids: Armageddon
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2023, USA
4.0
OSS 117: From Africa with Love
OSS 117: From Africa with Love
Action, Comedy 2021, France
5.0
An Officer and a Spy
An Officer and a Spy
Drama, Thriller, History 2019, France
7.0
My Spy
My Spy
Comedy, Family 2019, USA
7.0
The Spy Who Dumped Me
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Comedy, Action 2018, USA
6.0
Show Dogs
Show Dogs
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA / Great Britain
5.0
The Brothers Grimsby
The Brothers Grimsby
Comedy 2016, USA
6.0
Central Intelligence
Central Intelligence
Comedy 2016, USA
7.0
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Comedy 2016, USA
6.0
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Comedy, Adventure, Action 2015, USA
7.0
Spy
Spy
Comedy 2015, USA
7.0
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Thriller 2014, Great Britain
7.0
RED 2
RED 2
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2013, USA
7.0
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Comedy, Family 2012, USA / Canada
6.0
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family, Action, Comedy 2011, USA
5.0
This Means War
This Means War
Comedy, Action, Romantic 2011, USA
7.0
Knight and Day
Knight and Day
Action, Comedy 2010, USA
7.0
RED
RED
Comedy, Action 2010, USA
7.0
The Spy Next Door
The Spy Next Door
Action, Comedy 2009, USA
6.0
Garbo: The Spy
Garbo: The Spy
History, Documentary, Biography 2009, Spain
7.0
Get Smart
Get Smart
Comedy, Action 2008, USA
6.0
Get Smart's Bruce and Lloyd: Out of Control
Get Smart's Bruce and Lloyd: Out of Control
Action, Comedy, Romantic 2008, USA
4.0
Entente cordiale, L`
Entente cordiale, L`
Comedy 2006, France
5.0
The Pacifier
The Pacifier
Action, Comedy 2005, USA / Canada
6.0
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Thriller, Adventure, Action, Romantic 2005, USA
7.0
Sky High
Sky High
Family, Adventure, Action, Comedy 2005, USA
6.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Action Comedy Adventure Thriller Drama Family History Romantic Sci-Fi Documentary Biography Mystery Fairy Tale
Country
All USA Great Britain France Canada Spain Hong Kong
Year
All 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Espionage meets comedy in this collection of spy films full of action, mishaps, and witty humour. Perfect for those who like their secret agents shaken, stirred — and a little silly.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more