Kinoafisha Film lists Films about Children

Films about Children

Films about children are perfect for a cosy evening with the family. We've gathered the best adventure, fantasy, drama, and fairy tale stories featuring brave, funny, daring, and cheerful kids and teenagers as the main characters.

Childhood is the most magical time, fondly remembered by every adult throughout their life. It's a time when the impossible feels possible and the world is filled with fairies, dragons, and superheroes. Sadly, we can't return to childhood — but cinema often helps us feel like children again, with captivating films about and for kids, covering Christmas, Halloween, superpowers, magic, and thrilling adventures.

Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2025, USA
8.0
Deniskiny rasskazy
Deniskiny rasskazy
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2025, Russia
7.0
Wolfgang (extraordinari)
Wolfgang (extraordinari)
Drama 2025, Spain
7.0
Manyunya. Den rozhdeniya Ba
Manyunya. Den rozhdeniya Ba
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2025, Russia
6.0
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: Return to the Wild
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: Return to the Wild
Adventure, Family 2025, USA
5.0
sNezhnyy Chelovek
sNezhnyy Chelovek
Family, Fantasy 2025, Russia
7.0
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
Comedy, Family 2025, Russia
6.0
Tale of the Forest Unicorn
Tale of the Forest Unicorn
Family 2025, Great Britain
4.0
Extraordinary
Extraordinary
Drama, Music 2024, Russia
7.0
Piraty galaktiki Barrakuda
Piraty galaktiki Barrakuda
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2024, Russia
5.0
Obe dve
Obe dve
Comedy 2024, Russia
5.0
Neposlushniki
Neposlushniki
Comedy 2024, Russia
6.0
Moy dikiy drug
Moy dikiy drug
Family, Children's, Adventure 2024, Russia
7.0
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v Moskve
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v Moskve
Comedy 2024, Russia
6.0
Jaguar My Love
Jaguar My Love
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2024, France
6.0
Frères
Frères
Drama 2024, France
6.0
Robin and the Hood
Robin and the Hood
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2024, Ireland / Great Britain
5.0
The New Boy
The New Boy
Drama 2023, USA
6.0
Cheburashka. Istoriya novogodnego chuda
Cheburashka. Istoriya novogodnego chuda
Documentary 2023, Russia
4.0
Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa
Sokrovishcha partizanskogo lesa
Family, War, Adventure 2023, Russia
5.0
Wonderwell
Wonderwell
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2023, Italy / USA
6.0
Selebryata
Selebryata
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
5.0
Evil Does Not Exist
Evil Does Not Exist
Drama, Music 2023, Japan
7.0
Thabo and the Rhino Case
Thabo and the Rhino Case
Family 2023, Germany
6.0
Janet Planet
Janet Planet
Drama 2023, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Little Heroes
Little Heroes
Comedy, Family 2023, USA
7.0
The King Tide
The King Tide
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2023, Canada
6.0
Moya uzhasnaya sestra
Moya uzhasnaya sestra
Family 2022, Russia
5.0
Artek. Bolshoe puteshestvie
Artek. Bolshoe puteshestvie
Comedy 2022, Russia
5.0
The Island Of Lost Girls
The Island Of Lost Girls
Adventure, Family 2022, Mexico / USA
6.0
Rediscover the magic of childhood with these heartwarming stories full of wonder, laughter, and imagination. Whether it’s fantasy, adventure, or festive fun, these films will charm kids and bring out the inner child in every adult.

