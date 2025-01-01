Menu
Top Five Demon-Themed Horror Films

Gripping stories about evil spirits from the underworld have long fascinated audiences. Exorcism rituals rattle the nerves, while frightening images of the possessed can keep even the most sceptical viewer awake at night!

“Constantine”, 2005

This mystical film by American director Francis Lawrence, starring fan-favourite Keanu Reeves, is based on the modern comic series Hellblazer, centred on an occult detective and his investigations. The story unfolds in present-day Los Angeles, where exorcist and medium John Constantine resides. In his youth, the protagonist attempted suicide to escape the burden of his innate gift. Instead of dying, he experienced clinical death.

He saw the blazing hell in all its horror and decided to dedicate his life to hunting dangerous demonic beings.

 

“The Exorcist”, 1973

Protagonist Chris MacNeil is frightened by her daughter's disturbing behaviour. Young Regan swears, has sudden fits of rage, and displays shockingly unnatural strength... This landmark horror film, directed by thriller maestro William Friedkin, is part of the golden canon of classic horror cinema. It’s a masterful adaptation of the novel of the same name by American writer and screenwriter William Peter Blatty.

This cult classic has remained for many years in IMDb’s Top 250 films of all time.

“The Exorcism of Emily Rose”, 2005

This supernatural thriller by Scott Derrickson is based on the real-life case of Anneliese Michel from 1976. The seventeen-year-old girl was diagnosed with temporal lobe epilepsy. The “treatment” involved numerous exorcism rituals, during which she died. Far from being a generic horror, this film is a compelling directorial interpretation of harrowing real events. The viewer observes the legal defence of a Catholic priest whose actions led to a tragic death.

The protagonist must now present strong evidence to clear his name and prove his innocence in the death of the unusual student.

“Hellboy II: The Golden Army”, 2008

This fantasy film from Mexican director Guillermo del Toro follows the adventures of the legendary comic book character Hellboy. The protagonist is a unique being who does not belong to any known world. He seeks to help humanity and earn their love and acceptance. But humans struggle to embrace the demonic nature of a hero created through black magic. A long-standing truce between the human world and others is about to collapse, and Hellboy must once again choose the right side of the fight.

In 2009, this gripping sequel received an Oscar for Best Make-up.

“Incarnate”, 2016

This underrated supernatural thriller, directed by Brad Peyton, stars David Mazouz, Aaron Eckhart, and Carice van Houten. The protagonist, confined to a wheelchair after a tragic accident, is an unconventional exorcist with the rare ability to enter other people's subconscious. Seth Ember is confronted with a severe case of possession involving a nine-year-old boy overtaken by an ancient and powerful demon — one that Ember has faced before.

Now, the gifted exorcist must save the child and battle the inner demons of his own past.

Bring Her Back
Bring Her Back
Horror 2025, Australia / USA
7.0
Shadow of God
Shadow of God
Horror 2025, Canada
4.0
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist
Horror 2025, Great Britain
4.0
Holy Night: Demon Hunters
Holy Night: Demon Hunters
Action, Fantasy, Horror 2025, South Korea
5.0
MaXXXine
MaXXXine
Horror 2024, USA
6.0
Immaculate
Immaculate
Thriller 2024, USA
5.0
Smile 2
Smile 2
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
7.0
The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession
The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession
Horror 2024, New Zealand / Argentina
4.0
Never Let Go
Never Let Go
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
5.0
Estación Rocafort
Estación Rocafort
Horror, Detective 2024, Spain
5.0
Shaman
Shaman
Horror 2024, Russia
6.0
The Nun 2
The Nun 2
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2023, USA
6.0
Consecration
Consecration
Horror, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
5.0
In God's Care
In God's Care
Crime, Horror 2023, Australia
6.0
Succubus
Succubus
Horror, Thriller 2023, Russia
5.0
Cinderella's Curse
Cinderella's Curse
Horror 2023, Great Britain
5.0
Prayer
Prayer
Horror 2023, Denmark
0.0
Malum
Malum
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2023, Italy
5.0
Raging Grace
Raging Grace
Drama, Horror, Detective 2023, Great Britain
6.0
Leave
Leave
Horror, Thriller 2022, Norway
5.0
13 Exorcisms
13 Exorcisms
Horror, Thriller 2022, Spain
5.0
The Communion Girl
The Communion Girl
Horror 2022, Spain
5.0
The Inhabitant
The Inhabitant
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
4.0
แอน
แอน
Detective, Thriller 2022, Thailand
5.0
Le Calendrier
Le Calendrier
Horror, Thriller 2021, France
6.0
The Cellar
The Cellar
Horror 2021, Ireland
6.0
The Exorcism of God
The Exorcism of God
Horror 2021, Mexico / Venezuela
5.0
The Jack in the Box
The Jack in the Box
Horror 2020, Great Britain
4.0
Behind You
Behind You
Horror, Mystery 2020, USA
3.0
Amulet
Amulet
Horror 2020, Great Britain
4.0
Show more
