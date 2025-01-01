A terrifying selection of supernatural horror films for fans of chilling storylines and demonic possession.

Top Five Demon-Themed Horror Films

Gripping stories about evil spirits from the underworld have long fascinated audiences. Exorcism rituals rattle the nerves, while frightening images of the possessed can keep even the most sceptical viewer awake at night!

“Constantine”, 2005

This mystical film by American director Francis Lawrence, starring fan-favourite Keanu Reeves, is based on the modern comic series Hellblazer, centred on an occult detective and his investigations. The story unfolds in present-day Los Angeles, where exorcist and medium John Constantine resides. In his youth, the protagonist attempted suicide to escape the burden of his innate gift. Instead of dying, he experienced clinical death.

He saw the blazing hell in all its horror and decided to dedicate his life to hunting dangerous demonic beings.

“The Exorcist”, 1973

Protagonist Chris MacNeil is frightened by her daughter's disturbing behaviour. Young Regan swears, has sudden fits of rage, and displays shockingly unnatural strength... This landmark horror film, directed by thriller maestro William Friedkin, is part of the golden canon of classic horror cinema. It’s a masterful adaptation of the novel of the same name by American writer and screenwriter William Peter Blatty.

This cult classic has remained for many years in IMDb’s Top 250 films of all time.

“The Exorcism of Emily Rose”, 2005

This supernatural thriller by Scott Derrickson is based on the real-life case of Anneliese Michel from 1976. The seventeen-year-old girl was diagnosed with temporal lobe epilepsy. The “treatment” involved numerous exorcism rituals, during which she died. Far from being a generic horror, this film is a compelling directorial interpretation of harrowing real events. The viewer observes the legal defence of a Catholic priest whose actions led to a tragic death.

The protagonist must now present strong evidence to clear his name and prove his innocence in the death of the unusual student.

“Hellboy II: The Golden Army”, 2008

This fantasy film from Mexican director Guillermo del Toro follows the adventures of the legendary comic book character Hellboy. The protagonist is a unique being who does not belong to any known world. He seeks to help humanity and earn their love and acceptance. But humans struggle to embrace the demonic nature of a hero created through black magic. A long-standing truce between the human world and others is about to collapse, and Hellboy must once again choose the right side of the fight.

In 2009, this gripping sequel received an Oscar for Best Make-up.

“Incarnate”, 2016

This underrated supernatural thriller, directed by Brad Peyton, stars David Mazouz, Aaron Eckhart, and Carice van Houten. The protagonist, confined to a wheelchair after a tragic accident, is an unconventional exorcist with the rare ability to enter other people's subconscious. Seth Ember is confronted with a severe case of possession involving a nine-year-old boy overtaken by an ancient and powerful demon — one that Ember has faced before.