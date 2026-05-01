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Poster of Hope
Kinoafisha Films Hope

Hope

, 2026
Hopeu
South Korea / Action, Horror, Detective
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Poster of Hope
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Synopsis

A mysterious discovery is made on the outskirts of the remote harbor town. The residents find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something they have never encountered before.

Cast

Hwang Jung-min
Hwang Jung-min
Zo In-sung
Jeong Ho-yeon
Jeong Ho-yeon
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Taylor Russell
Taylor Russell
Director Na Hong-jin
Writer Na Hong-jin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 May 2026
Budget 52,000,000,000 KRW
Production Forged Films, Plus M Entertainment, Westworld
Also known as
Hopeu, Hope

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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