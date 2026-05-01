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Hope
Hope
, 2026
Hopeu
South Korea / Action, Horror, Detective
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Synopsis
A mysterious discovery is made on the outskirts of the remote harbor town. The residents find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something they have never encountered before.
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Cast
Hwang Jung-min
Zo In-sung
Jeong Ho-yeon
Alicia Vikander
Michael Fassbender
Taylor Russell
Director
Na Hong-jin
Writer
Na Hong-jin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Production year
2026
World premiere
17 May 2026
Budget
52,000,000,000 KRW
Production
Forged Films, Plus M Entertainment, Westworld
Also known as
Hopeu, Hope
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