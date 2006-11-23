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Poster of Dikari
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Dikari
6.9

Dikari

, 2006
Dikari
Russia / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Dikari
6.9

Cast

Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Ay-yay
Marat Basharov
Marat Basharov
Mister
Vladislav Galkin
Vladislav Galkin
Chornyy
Igor Vernik
Igor Vernik
Georgy Dronov
Georgy Dronov
Euclid Kyurdzidis
Euclid Kyurdzidis
Kisa Katzman
Aleksey Gorbunov
Aleksey Gorbunov
Baron
Irina Novak
Alina
Natalia Dufraisse
Grystnaia rizhaia
Sergei Golyudov
Chelovek na plyazhe
Andrei Grinev
Goblin
Aleksandr Grishayev
Kasatkin
Director Viktor Shamirov
Writer Viktor Shamirov
Composer Dmitry Katkhanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 23 November 2006
Release date
23 November 2006 Russia Централ Партнершип
23 November 2006 Belarus
23 November 2006 Kazakhstan
12 December 2006 USA
23 November 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,484,930
Also known as
Dikari, Дикари, Дикуни

Film rating

6.9
Rate 20 votes
6.4 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2186 In the Romantic genre  259 In the Comedy genre  539 In the Drama genre  942 In films of Russia  248 In films of 2006  47
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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