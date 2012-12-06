Menu
6.4
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
And Here's What's Happening to Me
And Here's What's Happening to Me
So mnoyu vot chto proiskhodit
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Comedy
And Here's What's Happening to Me
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
6 December 2012
Release date
9 December 2012
Russia
16+
6 December 2012
Belarus
6 December 2012
Kazakhstan
6 December 2012
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$17,459
Also known as
So mnoyu vot chto proiskhodit, And Here's What's Happening to Me, Oto co się ze mną dzieje, Štai kas darosi su manimi, Зі мною ось що відбувається, Со мною вот что происходит
Director
Viktor Shamirov
Cast
Gosha Kutsenko
Viktor Shamirov
Aleksandra Petrova
Olesya Zheleznyak
Aleksandr Robak
Similar films for And Here's What's Happening to Me
7.0
Igra v pravdu
(2013)
6.4
The Practice of Beauty
(2011)
6.9
Dikari
(2006)
4.3
Kakha
(2019)
3.1
Neposredstvenno Kakha. Drugoy film
(2023)
7.3
How Vitka Chesnok Drove Lyokha Shtyr to the House for Disabled
(2017)
6.8
After You're Gone
(2016)
7.2
The Geographer Drank His Globe Away
(2013)
7.3
Shapito-shou: Lyubov i druzhba
(2011)
7.5
Inadequate people
(2010)
7.0
A Stoker
(2010)
6.8
Playing the Victim
(2006)
6.4
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Московская школа кино
27 December 2021, 23:04
«Со мною вот что происходит»
Когда возникает желание посмотреть что-то неочевидное на Новый год, в голову сиюминутно приходит этот…
Read more…
Film Trailers
And Here's What's Happening to Me
Trailer
0
0
