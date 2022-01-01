|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Theme from the Walking Dead
|Bear McCreary
|0:49
|2
|Rick’s Despair
|Bear McCreary
|2:11
|3
|Glenn’s Wheels
|Bear McCreary
|1:47
|4
|Lord of the Vatos
|Bear McCreary
|3:22
|5
|Bag of Guns
|Bear McCreary
|2:46
|6
|Message to Morgan
|Bear McCreary
|3:10
|7
|Herd on the Highway
|Bear McCreary
|2:40
|8
|Sophia
|Bear McCreary
|3:10
|9
|Coalescence
|Bear McCreary
|3:56
|10
|Eulogy
|Bear McCreary
|2:39
|11
|Carl
|Bear McCreary
|1:38
|12
|Farm Invasion
|Bear McCreary
|8:49
|13
|Beside the Dying Fire
|Bear McCreary
|2:58
|14
|C-Section
|Bear McCreary
|5:34
|15
|The Governor
|Bear McCreary
|2:32
|16
|Bye, Baby Bunting
|Bear McCreary
|1:49
|17
|A Return to Compassion
|Bear McCreary
|5:53
|18
|The Badge
|Bear McCreary
|1:44
|19
|Welcome to the Tombs
|Bear McCreary
|6:23
|20
|Reconciliation
|Bear McCreary
|2:37
|21
|Three Questions
|Bear McCreary
|2:32
|22
|Negan
|Bear McCreary
|2:21
|23
|The Day Will Come
|Bear McCreary
|2:58